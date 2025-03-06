Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for

The luxury car market has seen immense growth in India. Many of the luxury carmakers have enhanced their product portfolio in the country, latest being Volvo and Audi . While the flagship SUV from the German carmaker, the Audi Q7 was updated last year, the Swedish brand’s flagship SUV, the Volvo XC90 was updated recently.

Both the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 have remained in the Indian market for quite a long time and have been quite popular amongst the audience here. While the new update to both the SUVs did not bring major updates, both the SUVs got updated with latest tech and features. Here’s how the two three row flagship SUVs compare against each other.

Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC90: Design

The 2025 Volvo XC90 features a redesigned front grille with diagonal slats and subtle modifications to its LED DRLs, which retain the "Thor's Hammer" look. The front bumper has been revised with larger air vents and both the front as well as the rear LED taillights now have a refreshed appearance.

Volvo has also introduced a new Mulberry Red paint option, bringing the total number of color choices to six. The SUV offers a standard ground clearance of 238 mm, which increases to 267 mm with the optional air suspension. It measures 4,953 mm in length, 2,140 mm in width (including mirrors), and has a wheelbase of 2,984 mm. The seven-seater layout provides ample passenger space.

With the update, the 2024 Audi Q7 too boasts of a redesign with key exterior changes, including a new octagonal front grille in a satin silver finish giving the grille a more premium look. Flanking the grille are split-effect headlamps featuring the Matrix HD LED technology. The LED DRLs have been repositioned for a modern look. The bumpers at the front and rear get revamped styling too. The Q7 comes with 19-inch alloys on the entry-level model and gets up to 22-inch ones for the top-spec one.

Additional elements such as aluminium-finished roof rails, contrast stitching and a rearview camera with park assist are also offered. The new Q7 is being offered in three new shades including Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold and Chili Red to expand the customisation options for buyers. The Audi Q7 has a length of 5064mm, with a width of 1970mm and a height of 1703mm. Typically, a wider body provides better shoulder room inside the car, while a higher roof provides for easier ingress and egress from the vehicle. The 2025 Audi Q7 rides on a wheelbase of 2999mm.

Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC90: Features

The updated Volvo XC90 features an updated cabin, while retaining the same basic layout. The XC90 gets a new 11.2-inch vertically stacked infotainment display, replacing the previous 9-inch unit. The cabin features materials like blond headlining, grey ash decor, a crystal gear shift by Orrefors, and ventilated nappa leather upholstery. Volvo has also added Frequency Selective Damping technology for improved ride comfort, along with better sound insulation and extra storage options.

Just like the Volvo, the Audi’s cabin also saw minor changes. While the cabin layout remains familiar, several upgrades have been incoporated to make th cabin look fresh. Starting with the infotainment system that now supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. This system comes paired with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system which allows the passengers to have an immersive audio experience. Electrically adjustable front seats, electronically folding third-row seats and a powered tailgate with a kick sensor are also included as part of the complete bundle.

Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC90: Specs

The XC90 now comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine using ‘Miller cycle’ technology. The B5 powertrain produces 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive system is supported by a 48-volt electric motor, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and smoother operation.

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift features a powerful drivetrain. The engine is a 3-litre, V6, turbocharged, petrol engine which makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In addition to this, the Q7 also has a mild-hybrid system. The 48-volt system helps improve fuel efficiency figures and smoothens performance. The Q7 further gets an All-Wheel Drive system transmitted via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC90: Price

Volvo has introduced the latest version of its flagship SUV, the XC90, in India at an introductory price of ₹1.03 crore. The XC90 will only be available in a single trim option- B5 Ultra. The Audi Q7 meanwhile, is offered across three trim levels- Premium Plus, Bold Edition and Technology, with a starting price of ₹88.70 lakh and going up to ₹97.85 lakh, for the top end technology trim level. All the prices are ex-showroom.

