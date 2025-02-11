Volvo XC90 facelift to launch in India in March

Volvo Auto India is gearing up to introduce the XC90 facelift in the country in March this year. The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut in September 2024 and received a comprehensive upgrade bringing key updates to the brand’s popular SUV including cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. This is the XC90’s second major facelift in its decade-long run and will keep the flagship Volvo competitive against other luxury SUVs in the market.

Volvo XC90 Facelift: Cosmetic Changes

The new XC90 facelift will sport a redesigned grille with diagonal slats, while the T-shaped LED DRLS have been revised. The front bumper now gets vertical air vents while the lower intake protrudes further out. The profile remains the same save for the new alloy wheels, and rear rear sports restyled LED taillights.

The cabin sports a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a revised UI. It also gets recycled materials across the interior

The interior layout remains largely identical to the outgoing model but the Volvo XC90 facelift gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The new 11.2-inch unit replaces the older 9-inch screen and is vertically stacked with buttons for the climate control feature. Volvo says the display gets 21 per cent sharper pixel density. The changes also include new shortcuts for apps and controls on the home screen.

The overall layout remains the same and the XC90 will continue to be on sale as a seven-seater. Bringing even more comfort for passengers, Volvo will introduce Frequency Selective Damping technology to the updated XC90 for better ride quality with other improvements including better sound insulation and more cubby storage spaces.

Volvo XC90 Facelift: Specifications

The Volvo XC90 facelift will come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will arrive with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Globally, the SUV is also offered in a plug-in hybrid version equipped with an 18.8 kWh battery pack promising an electric-only range of 69 km.

Expect the new Volvo XC90 facelift to arrive by early March and the SUV will take on several offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus RX 350h, and the like. The XC90 is presently priced at ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom) and expect the updated model to carry a marginal premium.

