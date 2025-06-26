Volvo XC60 becomes brand’s bestselling car of all time, 2.7 million units sold

The Volvo XC60 SUV has become the automaker’s bestselling car of all time. Volvo has sold over 2.7 million units of the XC60 in its lifetime, surpassing the iconic Volvo 240, which previously held the title of the brand’s bestselling car ever. The Volvo XC60 has proven its versatility on many occasions, not only as a capable luxury offering but also as a well-packaged SUV catering to different needs.

Volvo has sold over 2.7 million units of the XC60 in its lifetime, surpassing the iconic Volvo 240, which was previously the automaker’s global bestseller.

Volvo XC60 surpasses Volvo 240’s sales

The Volvo 240 was an estate (station wagon), known for dollops of practicality as a family car, which made it so popular in Sweden, as well as other global markets. The mode was produced between 1974 and 1993 with over 2.6 million cars built.

The Volvo 240 was an estate, while the XC60 is an SUV. Both are seen as fantastic family cars

In comparison, the XC60 is an SUV, which not only shows the changing preferences for new-age customers, but the model retains the same practicality quotient that buyers need from their family car.

Speaking about the new milestone, Jyoti Malhotra, MD - Volvo Cars India, said, “Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car – you could spot one in almost every driveway," says Susanne Hägglund, head of Global Offer at Volvo Cars. “Today the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which is the ultimate proof point of a successful car. What makes the XC60 so popular has a lot to do with how it seamlessly integrates power with the core value that defines Volvo: safety. For families across India, the XC60 offers that perfect blend of Scandinavian design, SUV practicality, and, most importantly, the unparalleled peace of mind that comes with driving a Volvo car. It's a confident and well-built package designed to showcase power and protect people."

Why is the Volvo XC60 so popular?

First launched in 2008, the Volvo XC60 has consistently delivered on key attributes including a sharp design, safety tech and everyday practicality. The model was also crowned the ‘World Car of the Year’ at World Car Awards in 2018. The SUV packs a host of electronic safety aids including ‘City Safety’, which was the world’s first standard low-speed automatic emergency braking system designed to help avoid or mitigate a collision at speeds up to 30 kmph. The feature since become a standard feature on newer cars in several developed markets.

The XC60 was also the first Volvo to feature Oncoming Lane Mitigation in 2017. The system is capable of steering you back into your lane if you drift into oncoming traffic.

Globally, the Volvo XC60 competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Lexus RX, BMW X3 and the like. It’s been a consistent seller in the segment, which has some formidable rivals. In India, the XC60 was the brand’s bestselling model in FY2024.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: