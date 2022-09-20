Volvo XC40, XC90 facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

The facelift version of the Volvo XC40 is all set to get a mild hybrid version. The XC90 is likely to come with minor cosmetic updates along with a new infotainment system.

After the launch of the XC40 Recharge, its first electric car in India, Volvo Cars is gearing up to launch two more models this week. The Swedish auto giant will drive in the facelift versions of the flagship XC40 and XC90 SUVs to India tomorrow, September 21. The facelift version will see the addition of a mild-hybrid technology. Apart from this, the XC40 facelift will also get exterior tweaks, more exterior colour options and other cosmetic changes.

According to reports, the XC40 facelift SUV is expected to come with a sharper set of headlights and updated front bumpers. The face of the SUV will look similar to that of the XC40 Recharge, which was launched earlier this year.

The XC40 facelift SUV is also going to get a new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which will offer mild hybrid option. The engine is capable of generating 197hp of maximum power. The existing XC40 SUV comes with a 2.0-litre 4 cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. It can generate 185 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The XC40 SUV, offered in single variant, comes at a price of ₹44.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the midl hybrid variant of the facelift model to be offered at around ₹2 lakh premium. It will rival the likes of the premium entry-level SUVs including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1.

The facelift version of the XC90 SUV is also expected to come with certain cosmetic tweaks along with a new infotainment screen. Volvo is unlikely to make any changes under the hood of the three-row luxury SUV. Expect the same 2.0-litre 4 cylinder twin-turbo petrol unit to be continued. The engine is capable of churning out around 300 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The existing model is offered with all-wheel drive technology.

The existing XC90 SUV, offered in single variant, comes at a price of ₹93.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The facelift model will be slightly more expensive than that.

