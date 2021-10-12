Volvo to launch S90 and XC60 petrol mild-hybrid in India on October 19

Volvo Car India is all set to launch its new range of petrol mild-hybrid cars in India with the new S90 and XC60 being the first off the block. Volvo will drive in the two models on October 19 and is underlining its commitment for transition towards a complete petrol portfolio here.

Backing its efforts towards more sustainable mobility options, Volvo Car India is bringing in its petrol mild-hybrid technology here for the first time. The technology allows Volvo cars to recover brake energy to charge a 48V battery while braking. The company informs that the integrated starter generator then uses this energy to support the combustion engine for short bursts. What this translates to in effect and on roads is a more fuel efficient drive and an enhanced drive experience.It also claims to have a lower tailpipe emission.

Volvo also underlines that the technology means the car overall is more affordable than a full hybrid or even plug-in hybrid vehicles. A mild hybrid uses the electric motor to assist the combustion engine. A full hybrid has a larger electric motor and battery than a mild hybrid. As for plug-in hybrids and as the name suggests, these can be plugged into a home or public charging station. These vehicles have a larger battery pack and electric motor of all three.

Meanwhile, Volvo has already confirmed that its all-electric vehicle - XC40 Recharge - will touch down on Indian shores early 2022. This is likely to propel the company into the league of luxury brands already offering EVs in the country in a list that includes Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover. Volvo, in particular, plans to launch one electric vehicle each year here.