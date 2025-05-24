Volvo to integrate Google Gemini AI in its cars. Designed for more natural conversation

The race to redefine in-car technology has intensified and Google is stepping up to maintain its lead. Just a few days after Apple grabbed headlines with its upgraded CarPlay Ultra system in collaboration with Aston Martin , Google has now announced a major advancement of its own, integrating its AI-powered voice assistant, Gemini, into Volvo’s product lineup.

Starting later this year, Volvo vehicles running Android Automotive will receive a significant upgrade, replacing Google Assistant with Google Gemini. This will mark a new chapter in Google’s collaboration with the Swedish automaker, which has been using Android Automotive as standard software in all new models.

Smarter, more natural voice interactions

Gemini, already available on Android smartphones, is designed to enable more intuitive and conversational voice commands. Volvo drivers will be able to interact with their car in more natural language, whether it’s pulling information from the digital owner’s manual, finding a nearby restaurant or planning a trip.

The AI assistant goes beyond standard tasks like navigation and music control. Gemini can compose and translate messages, look up recipes and even build a shopping list, all while keeping drivers’ hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Volvo says the enhanced conversational ability of Gemini will help reduce the mental load on drivers. “Reducing your cognitive load so that you can stay focused on driving" is central to the company’s vision of safety and user-friendly tech.

Volvo at forefront of Google’s automotive plans

In a move that positions Volvo as a key tech player in the automotive space, the company will now serve as Google’s lead development partner for Android Automotive. This means new features and operating system updates — like the jump from Android 13 to Android 15 — will debut in Volvo vehicles first.

Android 15, which only recently became available for mobile devices, is expected to roll out to Volvo cars later this year. Other carmakers using Android Automotive may have to wait up to two years for the same upgrade, according to Volvo’s global software head Alwin Bakkenes.

“We strive to deliver human-centric technology, and a stunning customer experience is an essential part of this," Bakkenes told Reuters. “With our expanding partnership, we’re collaborating on cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of connected cars."

