Volvo teases upcoming XC60 with mild-hybrid tech, to launch in India soon

Volvo is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its XC60 SUV in India soon. The Swedish carmaker teased the new XC60, calling it a smarter version of its predecessor. Volvo teased the new generation XC60, saying it will be bigger in size, will offer smoother driving experience with better fuel efficiency and more loaded with modern technology.

Volvo recently unveiled the facelift version of the XC60 in Korea. It comes equipped with a new smart car system. Volvo was the first car manufacturer to tie up with Google and integrate an Android powered infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services.

The new generation Volvo XC60 is likely to get the artificial intelligence-based infotainment system, which will help customers connect their vehicles with various mobile apps for navigation, music streaming and other features.

According to Volvo, the system can control the temperature, send text messages, navigate directions and make music recommendations with through voice commands. Volvo says that it will integrate the system in its other models too by next year.

Volvo is also likely to equip the new XC60 model with ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It is likely to offer features like vehicle detection, automatic braking and driving support system like Pilot Assist.

This will be the first facelift of the XC60 model in the last four years. In its new generation, the Volvo XC60 is likely to get a new front grille, a new bumper design, a 3D iron mark, a full LED tail lamp and the advanced driver-assistance system. The wheels are also likely to get new designs.

The new Volvo XC60 is likely to be offered in five trim options. These are likely to get a combination of three powertrains, which include two types of mild hybrid and one plug-in hybrid variant.