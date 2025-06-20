Volvo S90 discontinued in India soon after facelift launch

Volvo India has announced the discontinuation of its luxury sedan, the S90 . The Volvo S90 was the only sedan in the manufacturer's lineup, leaving the brand with only SUVs in its Indian showcase. The carmaker had launched the facelifted version of the S90 in India.

Now that the S90 has been removed from the lineup, the manufacturer is expected to soon bring in the EX30. The Volvo S90 had been facelifted recently with modern updates to the design and interiors.

Volvo S90 Facelift: Design

The latest S90 received a sharper-looking exterior over its predecessor, in line with the XC90 facelift that recently made it to the Indian market. The SUV gets a new front with a larger grille with the angular chrome slats, while the headlamps are slimmer and sharper, and sport the signature Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs with Matrix-design LED technology. There’s also a new sculpted bonnet and restyled front bumper to give the model a fresh look. The rear sports newly designed LED taillights with the same pattern as the front DRLs. There are new diamond-cut alloy wheels as well.

Volvo S90 Facelift: Powertrain

The new S90 is available as a plug-in hybrid with an electric-only range of up to 80 km (WLTP), as well as a mild-hybrid variant powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. According to Volvo’s internal data, nearly half of the distance travelled by their latest plug-in hybrids has been on electric power alone, suggesting the potential for lower emissions during everyday driving. The company has not revealed the final specifications of the engine options.

Volvo S90 Facelift: Safety

Safety continues to be a priority, with the S90 offering Volvo’s Pilot Assist system. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane centring and automated braking in slow-moving traffic. A reinforced safety cage and active safety features are also part of the package, aligning with the company’s long-standing focus on occupant protection.

Volvo S90 Facelift: Technology

The S90 adopts Volvo’s new-generation user interface, powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The system promises quicker response times and includes an 11.2-inch centre display with Google built-in. Features like Google Maps and Google Assistant are integrated, while over-the-air software updates will allow future enhancements without requiring dealership visits. A revised digital driver display also offers clearer navigation support.

