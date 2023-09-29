Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 prices increased. Check how much they cost now

Volvo Cars has increased the prices of the XC60, XC90 and S90 in India with immediate effect. Though there has been no formal announcement, the official website of the Swedish carmaker in India reflects the new price list, confirming the hike. All three models have received uniform price hike of ₹35,000. These models are all hybrid versions launched by Volvo in the last couple of years. Prices of all other cars in Volvo’s lineup in India remain unchanged.

Volvo had recently upgraded its entire fleet to mild hybrid models. Last year it launched the XC40 and XC90 mild hybrid variants. The price hike has been implemented on the Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild hybrid models. The price of the XC60 SUV now stands at ₹67.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Volvo XC90 SVU will cost ₹98.85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the S90 sedan will come at a price of ₹68.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the second time that these models have received a price hike this year. The price of these vehicles were increased earlier in February this year by up to two per cent due to the rise in customs duty as announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Volvo S90 and XC60 mild hybrid models were launched in India back in October 2021. A year later, Volvo updated its entire lineup, including the XC90 SUV, with mild-hybrid powertrain. Volvo uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine under the hood of these vehicles. The engine in all three models use a 48V battery pack for more efficiency. The Volvo S90 sedan offers up to 250 hp of power and has 350 Nm of peak torque. The XC60 SUV can churn out 250 hp of power and has 350 Nm of peak torque. The XC90 SUV can generate 300 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque.

Besides these three, Volvo also offers the XC40 SUV with mild-hybrid powertrain. Volvo also has two electric vehicles in its lineup - the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The Swedish carmaker launched the C40 Recharge electric SUV at a price of ₹61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this month. Drawing power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the SUV can generate 402 hp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. It promises to offer 530 kms of range in a single charge.

