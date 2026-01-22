Volvo EX60, EX60 Cross Country make global debut; 810 km range on offer

Swedish automaker Volvo revealed its electric mid-size SUV, the EX60, globally. This electric SUV will be the successor to the current mid-size SUV in the company’s portfolio, the XC60 . Additionally, the Volvo EX60 boasts a range of up to 810 km when it comes to its all-wheel drive variant, while the rear-wheel drive variant boasts a range of up to 620 km.

Volvo EX60 Cross Country

Not only that, but Volvo also unveiled the EX60 Cross Country, becoming the newest entrant in the Cross Country lineup. The EX60 Cross Country boasts a new colour called Frost Green, which is exclusive to this car and reflects the inspiration Volvo Cars designers find in Scandinavian nature.

Not only that, it comes with special wheels, exclusive to Cross Country models, along with Cross Country branding on the front and rear bumpers, as well as on the D-pillar. The Cross Country model features 20mm higher ground clearance than the standard model, and an option to add 20mm due to the air suspension it is equipped with. The Volvo Cross Country will be available in the top two all-wheel drive variants, the P10 and P12.

Volvo EX60: Battery and Platform

Both SUVs are built on the new SPA3 architecture, debuting mega casting and cell-to-body technology. Volvo, with the EX60, has integrated the battery directly into the car’s structure, reducing weight and increasing energy efficiency. As per the company, the Volvo EX60 has the same carbon footprint as the EX30, which is significantly smaller. In addition to that, the EX60 can add 340 km of range in 10 minutes when using a 400 kW fast charger.

Volvo EX60 Cross Country

Volvo EX60: AI Assistant

Moreover, the EX60 is the first Volvo SUV to integrate Google Gemini AI assistant for voice commands, paired with an infotainment system which responds quickly to user commands and queries, be it music, maps and more. Safety has been synonymous with Volvo for a very long time, and the EX60 is no different. The EX60 has been equipped with HuginCore, which constantly assesses the world around the car through its wide array of sensors. The result is a car with a clear and precise understanding of its surroundings.

Production of the car is set to begin this spring at Volvo Cars’ factory in Sweden, while customer deliveries of the P6 and P10 variants are expected to start this summer, with the P12 following soon after that.

