Volvo EX30 Cross Country debuts at Montreal International Auto Show 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2026, 16:06 pm
  • Volvo has showcased its electric SUV, the EX30 Cross Country at Montreal International Auto Show. It features a raised chassis, front and rear skid plates, and bespoke black exterior graphics

Volvo EX30 Cross Country debuts at Montreal International Auto Show 2026
Swedish automaker Volvo recently showcased its Volvo EX30 Cross Country at the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS). As per the company, the Volvo EX30 Cross Country builds on the success of Volvo’s compact electric SUV, reflecting the company’s commitment to Scandinavian design, everyday usability, and advanced safety.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country: Exterior

In addition to that, the EX30 Cross Country features a range of design elements, including a raised chassis, front and rear skid plates, and bespoke black exterior graphics. Moreover, Volvo considers the EX30 Cross Country a step in its electrification journey, offering a vehicle that is equally capable in urban environments and on off-road paths.

“Quebec is a key market for us as we continue to expand our electrified portfolio," said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada. “The EX30 Cross Country brings together the design, safety and versatility our customers expect from Volvo, in a compact electric SUV well suited to a wide range of lifestyles. It matches the urban practicality and true off-road confidence that Quebecers are looking for".

Volvo Montreal International Auto Show Showcase

The Swedish automaker is set to display the EX30 Cross Country alongside a selection of Volvo’s electrified and mild hybrid vehicles, including EX30, EX40, XC40, XC60, XC90 and Volvo’s Safety Cage Display. The EX30 and EX40 will also be available to test drive.

The EX30 Cross Country has a starting price of $59,800 (approximately 39.15 lakh) with Volvo Car Canada’s One Price Promise.

Volvo Future Launches

Furthermore, Volvo is set to debut its mid-size electric SUV, the EX60, globally. The Volvo EX60 will serve as the electric successor to the XC60 and will be built on a completely new electric-only architecture.

The EX60 is expected to boast an all-wheel drive and a WLTP range of 810 km. Not only that, but the SUV is expected to use an 800-volt electrical system and support ultra-fast charging. Moreover, the company states that the battery, under optimal conditions, can add a range of up to 340 km in approximately 10 minutes when connected to a 400kW DC fast charger. The company notes that charging performance will depend on factors such as battery temperature, ambient conditions and charger output. A 10-year warranty will be offered on the battery pack.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2026, 16:06 pm IST

