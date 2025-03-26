HT Auto
Volkswagen's MQB car lineup to get Level 2+ autonomous driving tech, capable of hands-free driving

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM
  Cars from different brands under the Volkswagen Group will get a Level 2+ ADAS system, which will allow the drivers hands-free driving.
Volkswagen Yeh Teaser
Volkswagen Yeh Teaser
Volkswagen's MQB architecture is one of the most used and most popular vehicle platforms. This vehicle platform is now all set to incorporate Level 2+ autonomous driving technology in the cars which it underpins. This technology claims to allow the vehicle's hands-free driving capability. The Level 2+ autonomous driving technology will make way into the MQB-based cars from different brands under the Volkswagen AG in the near future.

The MQB platform is used by various brands under the Volkswagen Group, including VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat etc. Cars from all these brands will get the technology. However, the auto giant has not revealed which car will be the first to get this technology.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Volkswagen MQB's Level 2+ autonomous driving technology is being developed in partnership with Valeo and Mobileye. This technology will not only allow the drivers hand-free driving but will get traffic jam assistance, 360-degree emergency assistance, parking assistance etc as part of the package. Also, there will be hazard detection system as well. The technology promises to improve safety and driving comfort in high-volume vehicles. It will come with support for augmented reality displays as well.

Level 2+ autonomous driving technology: How it will work

While Volkswagen has not revealed the details of the technology, expect it to allow the vehicles to run hands-free at speeds of up to 130 kmph. This could come accompanied by automatic lane changes to make long drives relaxing for the drivers.

The technology will work with assistance from a 360-degree ring of cameras, radars and sensors. There will be a Surround ADAS platform as well as an EyeQ 6 High processor and mapping technologies. All these components will be integrated into a single system. This will result in multiple ECUs being replaced by a centralized unit, which is expected to help to improve efficiency and performance.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: self driving autonomous driving

