Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun get new features for the festive season, announce special offers

Volkswagen India has announced its annual festivities with Volkfest 2023 which brings a host of offers and benefits for customers, right in time for the festive period. The automaker has rolled out new features on the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun; and has also expanded the GT Edge Collection with the launch of the new Virtus Matte Edition. The Volkfest 2023 commences on October 3 and will run until November 15, 2023.

With respect to the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, both models now get twin electric front seats and footwell illumination on the Topline and GT Plus variants of the Dynamic and Performance Line respectively. Furthermore, the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus GT Plus variants now get a subwoofer and amplifier.

Following the success of the Taigun Matte Edition introduced earlier this year, Volkswagen India has now introduced the Virtus Matte Edition finished in the Carbon Steel Grey Matte colour scheme. The Virtus GT Plus is priced from ₹17.10 lakh, going up to ₹19.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the GT Plus DSG with electric seats. The new GT Edge Matte Edition is about ₹20,000 more expensive than the standard GT Plus variant

Lastly, the Volkfest 2023 also brings special benefits for existing customers. This includes free vehicle check-ups, free pick-up and drop, and door-step services through Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units on periodic maintenance. The benefits also include offers on the Service Value Pack, extended warranty, roadside assistance and tyres. Volkswagen presently has a national footprint of 189 sales and 133 service outlets across 141 cities.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volksfest 2023. Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the Brand’s dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment-first experiences."

