Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs

Volkswagen Virtus was officially launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of ₹11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory) for the base ComfortLine variant of the Dynamic Line. There is also the HighLine and TopLine variants in this trim. The more capable GT Line, also called Performance Line - has a price sticker of ₹17.91 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). The Virtus replaces Vento for Volkswagen in the market here and is an ambitious model which not only promises to challenge existing sedans in the country like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna but possibly take on the growing preference for mid-size SUVs as well.

Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing Dynamic Line Performace Line ₹ 17.91 lakh Comfortline MT ₹ 11.21 lakh Highline MT ₹ 12.97 lakh Highline AT ₹ 14.27 lakh Topline MT ₹ 14.41 lakh Topline AT ₹ 15.71 lakh all prices are introductory &

ex-showroom

Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN platform which also underpins the recently-launched Skoda Slavia. Virtus and Slavia, in fact, are technical cousins even though both models will rival each other. While both cars have the same engine, suspension set up and dimensions, there is a big difference when it comes to the exterior styling and cabin layout.

Volkswagen Virtus exterior design:

Virtus may well be the sportiest mid-size sedan available in India. Whether one opts for the Dynamic and Performance Line, there is much to admire about the confident stance that the vehicle has. In terms of dimensions, Virtus is longer than all its direct rivals, including Slavia. It has the same width and height as the Slavia but trumps all other rivals in both these regards too. In terms of wheelbase, the Virtus is as long as Slavia and Ciaz, and longer than City and Verna.

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Length 4,561 mm 4,561 mm Width 1,752 mm 1,752 mm Height 1,487 mm 1,507 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,651 mm Boot space 521-litres 521-litres

But going beyond the numbers, the Virtus is also a stylish car and has been referred to by many as a mini Jetta. The Dynamic Line in particular is especially striking courtesy its GT badge, blackened alloys and sporty spoiler design at the back.

Volkswagen Virtus cabin highlights:

Inside the Virtus is a 10-inch touchscreen unit with other feature highlights like wireless smartphone charger, eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sunroof and more. Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.

The sedan is also quite comfortable and has plenty of space for passengers at the rear. The generous size of the window and the largest boot space in the segment - at 521 litres - ought to make Virtus a preferred choice on long journeys.

Volkswagen Virtus engine and transmission:

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Engine 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI Maximum power 115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L) 115 PS (1.0L) / 150 PS (1.5L) Maximum torque 178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L) 178 Nm (1.0L) / 250 Nm (1.5L) Transmission 6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG 6-MT, 6-AT, 7-DSG

Virtus comes with two petrol engine options under the hood. There is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a four-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol motor. Transmission choices range from a six-speed manual to a six-speed torque converter and a buttery-smooth seven-speed dual clutch option.

First Published Date: