Volkswagen Virtus posts record October sales, 1.6 lakh units crossed with Taigun

Volkswagen India has reported a new monthly sales peak for the Virtus sedan, delivering 2,453 units in October 2025, its highest tally since launch. The model has also maintained a lead of more than 40 per cent in the premium sedan category for the past two months, strengthening its position in a segment that has seen renewed interest in the past year.

The latest figures accompany a broader milestone for Volkswagen’s local portfolio. Combined domestic sales of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, the two products developed under the brand’s India 2.0 initiative, have now crossed 1.6 lakh units. Both models are built on the MQB-A0-IN platform with a strong localisation focus. Earlier, the Virtus had also crossed another milestone, becoming the highest-selling sedan in the country.

Brand performance and segment dynamics

The Virtus has been one of the few sedans to consistently gain ground in a market increasingly dominated by SUVs. Its contribution, coupled with steady demand for the Taigun, has helped Volkswagen maintain visibility in India's premium-car space.

The company notes rising consumer preference for higher-trim variants, suggesting a shift toward feature-rich, performance-oriented offerings in the mainstream premium bracket.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, praised customers for sustaining the sedan’s trajectory. He said the Virtus has evolved into a “cult-favourite" for buyers seeking a blend of performance, styling and safety, and highlighted nearly 20 months of segment leadership. Kohli added that the model has built a strong identity, mirroring the legacy of Volkswagen’s previous enthusiast-focused cars in India.

India 2.0 momentum

Volkswagen’s two-model 2.0 lineup continues to act as the backbone of its India strategy. With the Taigun addressing the compact-SUV audience and the Virtus catering to sedan shoppers, the portfolio is positioned to cover key mass-premium segments.

Both vehicles remain critical to sustaining momentum as the brand navigates increasing competition and prepares for future electrification pathways in India.

