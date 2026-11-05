Volkswagen Virtus facelift teased with revised styling and feature updates

Volkswagen has released the first teaser of the Virtus facelift, offering a glimpse of the updated sedan's exterior. The upcoming model will receive changes to its front and rear styling, along with revised lighting elements and new alloy wheels. It will be the first major update to the Virtus since its India launch in June 2022.

The teaser shows a redesigned front bumper with smaller detailing that appears to have a glossy finish. Volkswagen has also reworked the fog lamp surrounds, which now house smaller, cube-shaped light units. The grille has received minor changes and appears to feature an illuminated Volkswagen badge alongside a red GT emblem.

The headlight units have also been revised. The LED daytime running lights (DRLs) now appear to sit below the main headlamp units, while the chrome strip connecting the two headlights seems to have been carried over from the existing model.

New wheels and 360-degree camera expected

The facelifted Virtus will get redesigned alloy wheels, finished in black in the version shown in the teaser. The current GT variant also gets black alloy wheels, while other versions are expected to receive dual-tone designs. The wheel diameter is likely to remain unchanged at 16 inches.

Another notable addition is visible on the outside rearview mirrors. The mirrors now feature camera housings, indicating that the updated sedan will offer a 360-degree camera system. Beyond this equipment, the teaser does not reveal any significant changes to the car's side profile.

Rear design and expected updates

At the back, Volkswagen appears to have retained the existing taillight housings but revised their internal LED graphics. The rear bumper, including its black lower section, and the boot-lid spoiler look unchanged.

The facelift is also expected to bring feature additions similar to those introduced with the Skoda Slavia facelift. Volkswagen could further replace the six-speed automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Details of the updated feature list and powertrain changes have not yet been disclosed.

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