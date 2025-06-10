Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus Celebrates 3 Years In Market, Becomes Highest Selling Sedan In India

Volkswagen Virtus celebrates 3 years in market, becomes highest selling sedan in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 17:05 PM
Follow us on:

  • Volkswagen Virtus competes against Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Virtus
Check Offers

Volkswagen Virtus is celebrating its third year in the Indian market. In these three years, the premium sedan has been able to command 32 per cent market share in YTD'25. Apart from this, the Virtus has been the highest-selling sedan in 2024 as well as 2025.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus?

The VW Virtus is available with two engine options in India. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.5-litre TSI petrol churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter with the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI is paired with a 7-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of 10.54 lakh. There are benefits of up to 1.65 lakh on the 1.0 TSI whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to 1.05 lakh. The Virtus Sport gets benefits of up to 65,000 with the 1.0 TSI AT whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to 70,000.

There is also a 3rd anniversary offer of 50,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 - 19.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tayron
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 53 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are delighted that Virtus continues to lead the premium sedan segment, resonating deeply with aspirational customers who seek both style and substance. This milestone is a true testament to the trust our customers place in the Virtus and the Volkswagen brand. As the market evolves, we remain focused on innovation and delivering products that inspire confidence and pride."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 17:05 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS