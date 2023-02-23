HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen To Revisit India Amid China Geopolitical Uncertainty

Volkswagen to revisit India amid China geopolitical uncertainty

Europe’s largest carmaker is taking a closer look at India — again. Volkswagen AG wants to remain a strong player in Europe and China, but in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the German carmaker is looking beyond the US for markets with growth potential, Chief Executive Officer Arno Antlitz said.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen has rejigged its lineup as part of the group's India 2.0 project by launching new models like Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen has rejigged its lineup as part of the group's India 2.0 project by launching new models like Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen has rejigged its lineup as part of the group's India 2.0 project by launching new models like Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen has rejigged its lineup as part of the group's India 2.0 project by launching new models like Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.

“We’re turning our attention to India to be more robustly positioned in this new world," Antlitz said in an interview with Porsche Consulting Magazin. “India has enormous growth potential in my view."

The effort will mark yet another attempt by the company to break into the Indian market in a significant way. The carmaker’s earlier efforts to boost its presence in India have often been bruising experiences. An alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp. ended in a fierce legal dispute before a single car was built and talks over teaming up with Jaguar-maker Tata Motors didn’t go anywhere.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

But as US-China tensions mount and the Asian giant’s seeming support of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine raises hackles, India’s large potential market is once again drawing the company’s attention.

India’s population surpassed that of China’s at the end of last year, and with half of that population under the age of 30, it has potential to become the world’s fastest-growing major economy in coming years.

Public adoption of electric passenger transport has been slow in India, with high upfront production costs deterring manufacturers and a dearth of charging infrastructure deterring consumers. But demand for low-cost battery-powered SUVs is growing, and homegrown carmakers are now finding themselves competing with Chinese and South Korean manufacturers for market share.

Volkswagen said in August it was moving forward with a component supply deal for five new electric sport utility vehicles from India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., adding that it wanted to explore ways of working together to electrify the Indian market more quickly.

Antlitz said it remained unclear how the economy would develop under the continued pressure of supply chain bottlenecks, which limits the number of cars that can be manufactured and sold. Given the possibilities of a worsening economy and shrinking demand, Volkswagen is keen to avoid price discounts in coming months.

“We expect that the worldwide semiconductor supply will improve in 2023," he said. “That means a reduced demand would meet improved supply. And at that point we shouldn’t allow ourselves to fall back into the habit of rebates. We have to maintain price discipline."

Hedging remains a key tool for Volkswagen’s ability to cope with rising raw material costs, Antlitz said, but that will be secondary to a vertical-integration strategy.

“The bigger lever is entering the raw material chain yourself and keeping value creation more firmly in your own grasp," he said, adding that investment in vertical integration should occur “very, very selectively."

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Top 10 expressways in India you should not miss driving on
Top 10 expressways in India you should not miss driving on
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city