Volkswagen to discontinue its flagship Touareg SUV after 24 years

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2025, 10:08 am
Volkswagen is planning to discontinue the Touareg SUV in 2026.

Volkswagen is planning to discontinue the Touareg SUV in 2026.
Volkswagen is planning to discontinue the Touareg SUV in 2026.
Volkswagen Touareg, the flagship premium big SUV from the German car manufacturer, is looking at the end of its road. The auto OEM is reportedly planning to pull the plug on the SUV after 24 years of production. The carmaker is planning to shelve the Volkswagen Touareg SUV by the end of 2026.

British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported that Volkswagen replaced the Touareg SUV with the Atlas in the US, one of the key global markets for the automobile brand, owing to the fact that the OEM has not sold the Touareg in the country since 2017. According to the publication, Volkswagen does not have a model planned as a direct successor for the Touareg, which hints that the company is focusing on building a portfolio of affordable models for cost-conscious consumers.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Volkswagen Touareg entered production back in 2002 for the 2003 model year. The SUV came as the result of a collaboration between Volkswagen and its subsidiaries, like Porsche and Audi, that also spawned the Cayenne and Q7, respectively. Volkswagen designed the Touareg SUV, along with the Phaeton, at the time. The SUV was dubbed a premium product that elevated the brand into the luxury car segment. The Phaeton didn't last long, but the Touareg stuck around until the mid-2010s in some of the key markets, albeit with dwindling sales.

Despite its focus on affordable models, Volkswagen isn't abandoning buyers in Europe who want something big. The company introduced the Tayron last October, which is available in two- and three-row configurations and is related to the Tiguan.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Touareg's discontinuation is going to be the end of an era for the brand. The SUV remained a bold product that featured a range of powertrains, including a V10 diesel engine.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2025, 10:08 am IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

