Volkswagen India to launch 5 new models in 2026; Tayron R-Line to lead the push

On the heels of the Tayron R-Line showcase, Volkswagen India has now announced its upcoming product offensive for the 2026 calendar year. The OEM confirmed that it will roll out 5 new products for the Indian market, with a launch planned for every quarter of the year. Volkswagen’s upcoming models will span SUV, sedan and hatchback body styles, with a focus on the premium end of the market.

The Tayron R-Line will be the first of the upcoming models to reach our shores. Volkswagen’s product intervention is aimed at maintaining brand relevance and engagement with regular launches. The company said its broader objectives for 2026 centre around aspirational premium offerings, improved customer interaction and curated brand experiences.

While details of the remaining four models remain undisclosed, Volkswagen confirmed that each new introduction will target a different premium customer segment. The Tayron R-Line will lead this push and is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: What you need to know

The Tayron R-Line will be Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in India, positioned above the Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will take its spot as the company’s flagship SUV in India and will be positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. It marks Volkswagen’s return to the premium three-row SUV space after the Tiguan Allspace was discontinued on our shores. The 7-seater SUV is based on the MQB EVO platform and has secured a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It boasts a 2,789 mm long wheelbase, 109 mm more than the Tiguan, to accommodate the additional third row.

The Tayron R-Line is set apart with sportier bumpers, R-Line exterior badging and 19-inch alloys. The cabin features a 15-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver, alongside digital instrumentation. Amenities include ventilated and massaging front seats with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, matrix LED headlamps, 30-colour ambient lighting and up to 850 litres of boot space with the third row folded.

The Tayron R-Line is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen on the Tiguan R-Line. The unit puts out 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, which was available as a CBU, the Tayron R-Line will be assembled locally, and as such, is expected to be priced more competitively. The SUV is likely to be listed between ₹43 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), going up against models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

