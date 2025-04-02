Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to MG Cyberster: Exciting cars launching in April 2025

The Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed some exciting car launches in the first quarter of 2025, between January and March this year. Now, the momentum is expected to continue in the second quarter starting April. This month, some automakers in the country are ready to roll out their most awaited cars.

While Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is ready to launch in India this month on April 14, the MG Cyberster electric sportscar too is gearing up for launch. Besides that, the Citroen's range of dark edition iterations for models like Basalt, C3 and C3 Aircross too are expected to launch this month.

Here is a quick look at the passenger vehicles ready to launch in India this month.