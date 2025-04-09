Volkswagen Tiguan-R Line gets a large digital display, HUD & more; launch next week

Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the new Tiguan R-Line in the country on April 14. The German auto giant has already launched the Tiguan in the country ahead of the launch of the Tiguan R-Line. Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line have already commenced ahead of the market launch. Interested buyers can book the SUV by visiting the Volkswagen dealerships or the OEM's official website as well.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside another sporty car from the brand's kitty, which is the Golf GTI. This performance-focused hot hatch will be sold in India online only. Expect the automaker to reveal more details about the upcoming Golf GTI as the launch timeline nears.

The sporty Tiguan R-Line SUV will be sold in India as a fully imported model via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The car manufacturer has already confirmed that there will be six different colour options for the SUV, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

In terms of design, the Tiguan R-Line will be identical to the standard version of the SUV. However, there will be a larger radiator grille, R badges, sportier bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among the distinctive design elements. Inside the cabin, the Tiguan R-Line will come with revamped AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine would be able to churn out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

