Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Starts Arriving At Dealerships

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line starts arriving at dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned for 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has started arriving at dealerships. Available in a single fully loaded variant, the Tiguan R-Line is the new flagship for Volkswagen and is priced at 49 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries are slated to begin later in the day today.

What powers the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum output of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. In India, this model will be offered solely with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, whereas the international market will have the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission as well. Furthermore, Volkswagen will include the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system to improve power distribution across all four wheels.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen claims that the Tiguan R-Line boasts a fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl. Notably, this figure is marginally lower than that of the previous Tiguan model, which was rated at 12.61 kmpl.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: Which premium SUV to pick

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a top speed of 229 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 - 19.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

What are the colour options Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in six distinct color choices: Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with a Mother of Pearl effect, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan vs Tiguan R-Line: Differences between the standard and the sportier SUV

What are the features of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with LED Plus headlights and a dynamic 3D LED rear combination lamp. Its features include a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus, and two wireless charging pads. Additionally, the vehicle offers 30-color ambient lighting, seats adorned with R badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels designed in the R-Line style with a diamond-cut finish. A panoramic sunroof enhances the spaciousness of the cabin. The all-new Tiguan R-Line will showcase illuminated trim between the headlights, illuminated rear combination lamps, and door handle recesses. Other features comprise brushed stainless steel pedals, surround lighting with a welcome light function, chrome-finished air intakes, and silver-anodized roof rails.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS