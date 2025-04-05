Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line spotted ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2025, 09:12 AM
  • Volkswagen has started pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line in India, set to launch on April 14. The SUV will be offered in six colour options with only the DSG gearbox option.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churning out 261 bhp and 400 Nm

Volkswagen is all-set to launch its flagship SUV in the Indian market. The brand will be replacing the Tiguan with the new Tigaun R-Line. The SUV will be launched in India on April 14th and the pre-bookings are already open. Now, the SUV has been spotted on Indian roads.

What are the colour options of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is offered in six colour options. This includes- Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

What powers the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. In the Indian market, we will get just the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission whereas in the global market, there is also an optional 6-speed manual gearbox on offer. Volkswagen will also offer 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. to power all-four wheels.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2025, 09:12 AM IST
