Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line spotted ahead of launch

Volkswagen is all-set to launch its flagship SUV in the Indian market. The brand will be replacing the Tiguan with the new Tigaun R-Line. The SUV will be launched in India on April 14th and the pre-bookings are already open. Now, the SUV has been spotted on Indian roads.

What are the colour options of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is offered in six colour options. This includes- Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

What powers the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. In the Indian market, we will get just the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission whereas in the global market, there is also an optional 6-speed manual gearbox on offer. Volkswagen will also offer 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. to power all-four wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: