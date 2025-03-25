Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line pre-bookings commenced, colour and gearbox options revealed

Volkswagen has commenced pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line in India. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be going on sale in the country on April 14, 2025, offered as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU). The sportier SUV is based on the standard Tiguan and will get mechanical, functional and aesthetic upgrades. The SUV can be pre-booked by visiting the manufacturer's website.

Prices for the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line are expected to be approximately ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle will compete with entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3, and others. It will also contend with the formidable Toyota Fortuner in the same category.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Colour options revealed

The pre-booking page also reveals six colour options of the Tiguan R-Line which are on offer. This includes- Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design and chassis

The Tiguan features full HD Matrix LED headlights connected by a lightbar that spans the width of the front, alongside a substantial bumper with side openings that help achieve a drag coefficient of 0.28 cd. At the rear, a black panel integrates the taillight cluster and the model rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels. The R Line variant distinguishes itself with ‘R’ badging on the front doors.

The new generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been available worldwide since last year. This updated model is built on the MQB-Evo platform, measuring 30 mm longer and 4 mm taller while maintaining a consistent wheelbase of 2,680 mm. Its exterior design has evolved, showcasing a curvier profile.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

Inside, the cabin boasts a tech-savvy layout, highlighted by a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system based on the latest MIB4 UI. The new Tiguan will remain configured as a five-seater.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Engine and specifications

It is anticipated that the new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, generating 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. While a 6-speed manual option is available for the Tiguan R-Line, it will be excluded from the India lineup.

The global versions of the new Volkswagen Tiguan include features such as Dynamic Chassis Control Pro for the adaptive suspension system, as well as twin-valve variable dampers with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) system. It will be interesting to see if the India-specific model will come equipped with these features.

