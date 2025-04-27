Volkswagen Tiguan R Line or Skoda Kodiaq? 5 features that set the Czech SUV apart

Copyright © HT Media Limited
When it comes to high-end midsize SUVs, Skoda and Volkswagen have two robust opponents for Indian buyers — the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Closely priced at ₹48.69 lakh and ₹49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), these two German-designed vehicles compete in the same segment but serve up extremely diverse experiences.
Interestingly, despite being members of the same Volkswagen Group family and both using the extremely flexible MQB platform, the Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line have been designed with different priorities. Skoda's new Kodiaq is skewed more towards a versatile, family-orientated direction, whereas the Tiguan R-Line markets itself as being the sportier, more performance-oriented option.
Beyond the exterior design and brand ideology, the Kodiaq surpasses its twin by way of a handful of additional amenities that increase luxury, convenience, and comfort. These understated yet significant nuances are what place the Kodiaq in the lead for those seeking just a bit more out of their upscale SUV.
One of the most defining differences between the two SUVs is their seating configuration. The Skoda Kodiaq stands out with its three-row setup, offering space for up to seven occupants, whereas the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line remains a strict five-seater. However, it’s worth mentioning that the Kodiaq’s third row is best suited for children or pets rather than full-sized adults. Practicality is another strong point for the Kodiaq — with both rear rows folded flat, it opens up an expansive 1,976 litres of cargo space.
While both the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line come equipped with the most important safety features, the Kodiaq has an edge with the inclusion of a 360-degree camera system. This feature provides a bird's-eye view of the SUV, which proves priceless when parking and navigating dense traffic or tight corners — something the Tiguan R-Line does not have in its base configuration.
Both the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line come equipped with heated front seats, but the Kodiaq takes things a step further by offering seat ventilation as well — a feature that's almost essential for surviving India’s sweltering summers. The Tiguan, meanwhile, sticks to heating only, limiting comfort in hotter conditions.
Skoda also ups the ante with fully power-adjustable front seats featuring a memory function, while the Tiguan R-Line offers only partial electric adjustment, with manual fore-and-aft movement. Adding to the Kodiaq’s advantage is the extendable under-thigh support for the front seats — a small but thoughtful detail that taller drivers will truly appreciate over longer journeys.
Another considerate nicety in the Skoda Kodiaq is the fitment of manual sunblinds to the rear glass — a quaint but very functional feature, especially in the brutal Indian summers. By contrast, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line omits this convenience from the factory, prompting customers to take recourse to third-party accessories should they desire protection from heat.
Skoda is giving customers greater flexibility with the 2025 Kodiaq by offering it in two distinct variants — the Sportline and the top-tier Laurin & Klement (L&K). In contrast, Volkswagen offers the Tiguan only in a single, fully-loaded R-Line version. While this might not be a deal-breaker for some, the Kodiaq’s dual-variant strategy allows buyers to better align their choice with their needs and budget. With a price gap of around ₹1.8 lakh between the Sportline and the L&K trims, Skoda effectively caters to a wider range of premium SUV shoppers.
