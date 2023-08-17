Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Tiguan gets a price hike of 47,000. Check out the new price

Volkswagen India has silently revised the price of the Tiguan full-size SUV in the country. The Volkswagen Tiguan is now more expensive by 47,000 and is priced at R 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single variant sold. The new price is reflected on the company’s website. The Tiguan remains one of the most capable petrol SUVs on sale in its segment competing against the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 21:41 PM
The Volkswagen Tiguan is now more expensive by ₹47,000 with the single, fully-loaded variant priced at ₹35.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price hike does not bring any change to the Volkswagen Tiguan. The SUV draws power from the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine tuned for 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via AWD.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan updated with new dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature

The Tiguan was updated in May for MY2023 with a new dual-tone cabin theme and wireless charging

The Tiguan received its latest update as recently as May this year in India. The MY2023 model arrived with new features and cosmetic upgrades. This included new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors, wireless charging, as well as Park Assist. The engine was updated to meet the BS6 Phase 2 norms. On the safety front, the SUV is loaded to the gills with six airbags, ABS with ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill-Hold, Hill Descent Control, TPMS, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers and more.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in five colour options at the moment - Tungsten Silver, Atlantic Blue, Indium Grey, Deep Black, and Oryx White. The SUV promises to return a fuel efficiency of 13.54 kmpl (ARAI certified), a 7 per cent increase over the older model.

That said, the current generation Tiguan is at the end of its product lifecycle with Volkswagen all set to introduce the next generation version later this year. The company has already teased the next-generation Tiguan which will be based on the updated MQB Evo architecture. It’ll also get a plug-in hybrid variant this time a pure-electric range of 120 km. The new generation Tiguan will go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2024, while an India launch is likely in the near future.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 21:41 PM IST
