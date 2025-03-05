Volkswagen Tera unveiled, is brand's smallest SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Volkswagen has unveiled Tera in the Brazilian market. The SUV is the most affordable and smallest vehicle that Volkswagen sells. The brand has only unveiled the exterior and interior of the SUV, the technical specifications stay under the wrap as of now. Volkswagen showcased the Tera at the Rio De Janeiro Carnival and it will be produced in Brazil for sale in Latin America and Africa.
Volkswagen has confirmed a few features that will come with the Tera. It will be equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps along with daytime running lamps. There would be a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display that will show all the vital information to the driver. Volkswagen also offers wireless charging and ambient lighting. To top things off, the brand has also added an Advanced Driver Aids System.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.