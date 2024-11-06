Volkswagen Tera sub-compact SUV in pipeline, could rival Skoda Kylaq in India

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2024, 09:09 AM
Volkswagen Tera is the German automaker's effort to grab a sizeable share in the rapidly bulging sub-compact SUV segment. Targeting the Brazilian market primarily, this could land in India as well.
...
Volkswagen Tera
Volkswagen Tera is the German automaker's effort to grab a sizeable share in the rapidly bulging sub-compact SUV segment. Targeting the Brazilian market primarily, this could land in India as well.
Volkswagen Tera
Volkswagen Tera is the German automaker's effort to grab a sizeable share in the rapidly bulging sub-compact SUV segment. Targeting the Brazilian market primarily, this could land in India as well.

Volkswagen Tera is the new name making headlines in the global auto industry. The German automaker is working on a new sub-compact SUV, which will be christened as Tera. Primarily targeting the Brazilian market, the Volkswagen Tera would be launched in India as well, considering that both Brazilian and Indian markets have a lot of similarities and both are rapidly developing markets.

The sub-four metre compact SUV is a segment that has been witnessing rapid growth across the world. In India as well, this is the fastest growing segment raking in the largest chunk of reVenues for the automakers. In the last couple of years, this segment has shrunk the other segments such as hatchbacks and sedans. Factors like affordability compared to larger SUVs, the boxy and high-riding stance, and practicality have been boosting the growth in this space. In an attempt to grab a sizeable share of this segment almost all the major automakers have launched their respective products in this space. Skoda is going to be the next brand to enter this category in the Indian market, when it launches the Kylaq on November 6.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Volkswagen too seems to be gearing up to join the bandwagon with Tera. Upon launch in the Indian market, this could be a major product for the brand. Also, it will challenge not only Skoda Kylaq but other rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue among others.

Volkswagen Tera: What we know

Volkswagen Tera will be launched in Brazil in 2025. It will come based on the automaker's famous MQB A0 modular platform, which is a cheaper derivative of the MQB architecture. The MQB A0 platform has been specially designed for developing markets such as India, Brazil etc. Considering the fact that the Upcoming Skoda Kylaq too is based on the same platform, we can expect the Tera to share a host of its features and components if it launches in India.

The SUV will come adopting a new design language compared to the current crop of Volkswagen SUVs. Initially, it will enter production in Brazil only, where it will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross. The SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that works in the Volkswagen Taigun. Transmission options for the SUV will include a manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2024, 09:09 AM IST

