Volkswagen Tera sub-compact SUV spotted testing; will challenge Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue & others

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM
  • Volkswagen Tera will compete with some tough rivals in the sub-compact SUV space of the Indian market.
Volkswagen Tera
The Volkswagen Tera will compete in the sub-compact SUV segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet and others.
Volkswagen Tera
The Volkswagen Tera will compete in the sub-compact SUV segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet and others.

Volkswagen Tera is one of the sub-compact SUVs slated to launch in India in the near future. The German passenger vehicle manufacturer has commenced official road testing of the upcoming Tera sub-four-metre SUV. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. Confirmed in 2024, the Volkswagen Tera is likely to launch later this year.

Volkswagen Tera: Design

A prototype of the Volkswagen Tera has been spotted doing road tests. The test mule was completely undisguised. With this, the SUV has revealed several design elements including a single-slat radiator grille, sweptback headlamps, and a chunky bumper.

The side profile of the Volkswagen Tera gets black treatment on alloy wheels, B-pillars, ORVMs, and roof rails. Also, it gets plastic wheel arch cladding. Moving to the rear, the Volkswagen Tera SUV features wraparound taillights, an LED light bar on the tailgate, an integrated spoiler, a rear wiper and washer, a registration plate holder on the rear bumper, and a faux skid plate.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Volkswagen Tera: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tera gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster etc. Also, it gets six airbags, paddle shifters etc.

Volkswagen Tera: Powertrain

Powering the Volkswagen Tera SUV is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre petrol engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. Besides the manual gearbox, the Volkswagen Tera will be available with a torque converter automatic transmission as well.

Volkswagen Tera: Key rivals

Upon launch, Volkswagen Tera will compete with some of the tough rivals, which are among the bestselling models in India. The key rivals against the Volkswagen Tera will include models such as Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Tera

