Volkswagen Tayron to get a new variant, teased ahead of July 10 launch

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line , the only variant of the SUV available in India, is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price tag seems to have been a sticking point for the car, and now Volkswagen has paid attention to it. The German auto giant is gearing up to introduce a new affordable variant of the Tayron, which is slated for launch on July 10. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has teased the model online. Upon launch, it will be positioned below the R-Line trim of the SUV. However, the nomenclature for the new variant of Tayron is yet to be revealed officially.

Volkswagen Tayron is all set to receive an affordable version, which will come with a new alloy design, new nomenclature and updated upholstery.

Expect the new variant of the Volkswagen Tayron to be priced around ₹2-3 lakh less than the R-Line, which will make it more affordable than the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which is currently priced at ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and sold as a CBU model in India.

Key changes expected

The teaser has revealed a few details about the upcoming variant of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. Speaking of the exterior details of the new variant that will make it distinctive from the Tayron R-Line, there will be a new design for the alloy wheels. The alloy wheels will carry a five-spoke design. Also, expect the wheel size to be smaller than the 19-inch units available on the R-Line. Beyond that, the front bumper and rear bumper are expected to be simpler and less aggressive, while the new variant will also come sans the R branding on the doors.

Inside the cabin, the new variant would sport a different dual-tone upholstery for the seats. The steering wheel would also shed the R branding.

What's not changing

While the exterior and interior of the new variant would come sporting some distinct elements, it would come with elements like illuminated front and rear logos with connected LED strips, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a three-row seating configuration - all of which are available on the R-Line.

Mechanically, the new variant would be the same as well. In that case, powering it will be the same 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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