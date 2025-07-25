Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will rival Toyota Fortuner

Volkswagen is gearing up to expand its SUV lineup in India with the upcoming Tayron , a premium three-row SUV that will eventually replace the Tiguan Allspace in the company’s portfolio. The Tayron was recently caught testing on Indian roads, hinting at an impending launch. The test mule was not camouflaged but only the rear of the SUV was visible.

Originally sold in the Chinese market since 2019, the Tayron is now undergoing a major overhaul for global markets. The version spied in India is likely the facelifted model that was recently showcased in concept form overseas. Once launched, it will take over from the Tiguan Allspace, which was phased out due to low demand and the brand's shift in strategy towards newer models with broader appeal.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Tayron 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 46.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q3 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan X-Trail 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers

From the images, the Tayron appears to carry a robust design, with a wider stance and more pronounced SUV proportions compared to the outgoing Allspace. The front-end styling is expected to feature a larger grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps, while the rear is likely to get updated LED tail-lights and a more sculpted tailgate. The SUV will be underpinned by the familiar MQB platform, which also supports models like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line. (Twitter/@vthewoke)

Inside, the Tayron is expected to offer a more premium experience with improved material quality, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and advanced driver-assistance features. It will most likely be offered as a 7-seater, catering to families seeking both space and sophistication.

Also Read : Skoda Auto Volkswagen India expands portfolio with Bentley luxury cars

Under the hood, Volkswagen is expected to equip the Tayron with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive system may be offered on higher variants to enhance its versatility.

Once launched, the Tayron will rival other 3-row premium SUVs in India like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq. With its global debut slated for later this year, Indian customers can expect a launch sometime in 2025.

Volkswagen's monsoon service camp

Volkswagen India has revealed the commencement of its yearly Monsoon Service Camp, designed to assist vehicle owners in getting ready for the difficulties posed by the rainy season. This initiative is accessible at all authorized service centers throughout India.

The Monsoon Service Camp is currently operational at Volkswagen’s service locations across the country and will be available for a limited duration. Customers are encouraged to contact their respective service centers for further details regarding the advantages of the Monsoon Service Camp. In addition to service promotions, Volkswagen is providing essential monsoon car care advice through its service network to ensure that drivers are well-informed about seasonal vehicle upkeep.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: