Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen Tayron has been spotted on the Indian roads. The test mule was not wearing any camouflage. The Tayron is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of 2025 and it will mark Volkswagen's return to the three-row SUV space. The brand used to sell the Tiguan Allspace in India, but it was replaced with the recently launched Tiguan R-Line .

Most of the design elements of the Tayron are similar to the Tiguan R-Line. However, the length has been increased by 231 mm to open up more interior space. Up-front, there is a sleek pair of LED headlamps along with a black grille cover and an air dam that has a mesh pattern.

The Tayron that was spotted was using the same set of 19-inch alloy wheels and the same rear bumper that is on its 5-seater version. However, the rear lighting elements are a bit different.

