Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tayron R Line Reaches Dealerships

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line reaches dealerships

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Feb 2026, 12:14 pm
Follow us on:

  • Volkswagen Tayron R-Line reaches Indian showrooms for display, priced at 46.99 lakh with three rows and AWD.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line showcased at an Indian dealership ahead of customer deliveries. (Automobile With Bruce/YouTube)
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
Check Offers

According to a recently uploaded video on YouTube, display units of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line have begun arriving at dealerships across India. Priced at 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is now the most premium offering from Volkswagen in the Indian market.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Just a few days after its official launch, the SUV is seen reaching its showrooms. However, these cars are most likely there for showcase purposes only and customer showcase purposes, allowing buyers to experience the product in person.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon480 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39.99 - 45.96 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Audi Q3
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 43.07 - 52.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun mid-cycle update spotted on Indian roads

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Positioned above Tiguan R-Line

The Tayron R-Line sits above the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in the company’s India lineup. It commands a premium of 1.26 lakh over the Tiguan R-Line, reflecting its larger size and added practicality.

Measuring 4.7 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,789mm, the Tayron R-Line has a more substantial footprint. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and features illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear. ‘R’ badges on the front fenders underline its sportier positioning.

Rear three-quarter view of Volkswagen’s flagship Tayron R-Line SUV at its dealership.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron R-Line first drive review: 7-seater enough for India?

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Three-row cabin and tech features

Inside, the SUV offers a three-row seating layout. The second row can slide forward or backwards, helping optimise space for passengers in the third row when needed.

The dashboard is dominated by a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, accompanied by a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. A head-up display is also part of the feature list, adding to the SUV’s premium appeal.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID.4 to launch in India late this year

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Engine and drivetrain

Powering the Tayron R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with power sent to all four wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2026, 12:14 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS