Volkswagen Tayron R-Line pre-bookings commence in India at 51,000

  • Volkswagen has opened pre-bookings for the Tayron R-Line in India ahead of its February launch, marking its entry into the premium seven-seat SUV segment.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India and is positioned as the brand’s flagship seven-seat SUV.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
Volkswagen India has opened pre-bookings for the Tayron R-Line, its new flagship seven-seat SUV. The Volkswagen TayronR-Line is scheduled to launch in February 2026. Customers can reserve the model for INR 51,000 at authorised dealerships and via the automaker’s online channels.

Locally assembled

The German manufacturer has confirmed that the Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India. Volkswagen has not disclosed full pricing details yet; those are expected closer to the official launch. The automaker describes the Tayron as a model intended to expand its presence in the upper end of the SUV market.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron R-Line first drive review: 7-seater enough for India?

Features and safety package

Volkswagen lists 23 distinct features for the Tayron R-Line, several of which the company says are class-leading. The manufacturer also highlights a comprehensive driver-assist package, stating the SUV will offer 14 Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions. Volkswagen says these systems are designed to assist with highway driving and enhance occupant safety, though exact specifications and independent test results have not been released.

Commenting on the commencement, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director at Volkswagen India, described the Tayron R-Line as “a versatile, advanced and fun-to-drive luxury SUV" aimed at buyers seeking both functionality and style. The company framed the model as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its portfolio in higher segments.

Industry analysts say local assembly could help Volkswagen offer competitive pricing compared with fully imported rivals, but final market positioning will depend on the announced pricing. The premium seven-seat SUV category in India is crowded, with established rivals offering a mix of space, features and aftersales networks.

Also Read : Eyeing the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line? These are the colour options you can choose from

What remains to be confirmed

Key details still pending include official pricing, full technical specifications, variant breakdowns and warranty/servicing terms. Independent road tests and first-drive reviews will be necessary to verify the company’s claims about class-leading features and the effectiveness of ADAS functions in Indian driving conditions.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2026, 16:46 pm IST

