Volkswagen Tayron R-Line launches in India soon: What to expect?

Volkswagen has confirmed that the Tayron R-Line will be introduced in India by the first quarter of 2026. The SUV was previewed on the company’s social media channels and will serve as Volkswagen’s flagship SUV offering in the Indian market. The Tayron R-Line is a seven-seater and is larger than the Tiguan R-Line, both in terms of wheelbase and overall interior space.

Volkswagen has confirmed that the Tayron R-Line will be assembled in India as a CKD model, unlike the Tiguan R-Line, which was sold as a fully imported CBU. This is expected to have a direct impact on pricing.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Platform and dimensions

The Tayron R-Line is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, which also underpins the Tiguan R-Line. However, it uses a longer wheelbase of 2,789 mm, which is over 100 mm longer than the Tiguan.

This increase in wheelbase allows for a third row of seats and a larger luggage area. With the third row folded, the Tayron R-Line offers up to 850 litres of boot space.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Exterior design highlights

In the R-Line specification, the Tayron features sportier front and rear bumpers, R-Line badging and 19-inch alloy wheels. The overall design follows Volkswagen’s current SUV styling language, with a focus on clean surfaces and minimal detailing.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Interior features and equipment

The cabin is expected to feature a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display and a panoramic sunroof. Other equipment includes 30-colour ambient lighting, matrix LED headlamps, and leather-upholstered front seats with ventilation and massage functions.

The Tayron has received a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. The India-spec model is expected to carry over the same safety structure and equipment.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Engine and drivetrain

For India, the Tayron R-Line is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive system is expected to be offered as standard.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Expected launch timeline and rivals

Volkswagen has confirmed a Q1 2026 launch timeline for the Tayron R-Line in India. Once launched, it will compete with models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

With local CKD assembly, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is expected to be priced between ₹43 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

