Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get new Flash Red colour for GT Plus Sport, GT Line trims

| Updated on: 05 Aug 2025, 09:50 am
The new paint option is a brighter metallic shade of red as compared to the Wild Cherry Red colour option. The new paint option is complemented by a contrasting black roof and b-pillar.

The new paint option is a brighter metallic shade of red as compared to the Wild Cherry Red colour option.
The Volkswagen Taigun and the Virtus lineup has been expanded with the introduction of a new colour option - Flash Red. The new exterior pain shade is available exclusive to the Sports line models which includes the GT Plus Sport and GT Line trim options.

The new paint option is a brighter metallic shade of red as compared to the Wild Cherry Red colour option. The new paint option is complemented by a contrasting black roof and b-pillar. Besides the new paint option, no additional changes have been made to both the India made vehicles.

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus: Specs

The Volkswagen Taigun and the Virtus GT Plus Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm, while the GT Line trim options are powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 113 bhp and 178 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an automatic transmission available (6-speed torque converter for 1.0 TSI, 7-speed DSG unit for 1.5 EVO).

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will rival Toyota Fortuner

Volkswagen Taigun: Facelift spotted

Earlier in the month, the facelifted model of the Volkswagen Taigun was spotted being tested on Indian roads. Even with the heavy camo, some of the design elements can be spotted. At the front, updates should involve a new grille and bumper design, which should make the Taigun slightly more aggressive. The headlamps might get updated slightly, with perhaps new LED components. The rear, though covered heavily, gives the impression of revised tail lamps—potentially with joined LED elements like we have on international Volkswagen cars.

Inside, there haven't been any spy photos so far, but it's reasonable to expect the facelifted Taigun to have some minor interior revisions. Volkswagen may update the dashboard design, add some new materials or colors, and maybe include some additional connected car features in order to keep up with the tech-conscious competition. At the sides, there may be an updated set of alloy wheels.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted ahead of launch

Mechanically, however, the facelift is not expected to change much. The Taigun will presumably carry on with the existing engine variants—a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol—coupled with manual and automatic transmission options. Both engines are famous for their punchy delivery, something that Volkswagen won't probably fiddle with.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2025, 09:50 am IST
