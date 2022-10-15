Volkswagen Taigun: Variant-wise feature list

The Taigun has been doing quite well in the Indian market for Volkswagen. It recently participated in the Global NCAP crash test in which it scored a five-star rating. Volkswagen is using the MQB-A0-IN platform for the Taigun, despite being a low-cost version of the global MQB-A0 platform, Taigun's crash test rating is above most of the competitors. The price of Taigun starts at ₹11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen offers Taigun in five variants. The Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants are offered with the 1.0 TSI engine whereas the 1.5 TSI gets GT and GT Plus variants. Here is a variant-wise feature list of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Comfortline Highline Topline GT GT Plus Exterior Front diffuser

LED DRLs

Black roof rails

LED tail lamps

Rear diffuser Silver roof rails

R16 'Belmont' Alloy wheels

Front fog lamps LED headlamps

Chrome door handles

R17 'Cassino' Alloy wheels GT branding

R16 'Belmont' Alloy wheels

LED tail lamps

R17 'Manila' Alloy wheels

LED headlamps

3D Chrome step grille Front diffuser Silver paint Interior Dual-tone interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Front center armrest, with storage Amur Grey Satin and Glossy Black décor insert

Chrome accents around AC vents

Rear armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray Rave Glossy and Trama Pattern décor inserts

Leather upholstery Leatherette upholstery with red stitching

Leather armrest

Premium dual-tone interior

Chrome accents around AC vents

Front center armrest

Rear parcel tray Comfort and convenience Rear AC vents

Dead pedal

12V accessory socket

Multi-Function steering wheel

Electrically adjustable door mirrors 60:40 foldablable rear seats

Height adjustable driver seat

Driver side window auto up/down with pinch guard

USB sockets

cooled glovebox Auto-dimming IRVM

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Push button to start/stop engine

Ventilated front seats Rear AC vents

Dead pedal

12V accessory socket

Multi-Function steering wheel

Electrically adjustable door mirrors Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Push button to start/stop engine

Auto-dimming IRVM Features Ambient light pack White ambient lights

Static cornering lights

Rear defogger

Rear wiper with washer

Valet mode

Wireless charger Digital instrument cluster

MyVolkswagen Connect

Automatic climate control

Electric sunroof Red ambient lighting

Static cornering lights

Rear defogger

Rear wiper with washer

Valet mode

Wireless charger

MyVolkswagen Connect Automatic climate control

Electric sunroof

Digital instrument cluster Infotainment system 17.78 cm Touchscreen

6 speakers

Bluetooth, FM/AM, USB

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety Electronic Stability Control

ABS with EBD

Multi-collision braking

Brake disc wiping

Anti-slip regulation

Front dual airbags

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Rear parking sensors Hill start assist with AT only

Rear parking camera Front side airbags

Curtain airbags

Hill start assist Electronic Stability Control

ABS with EBD

Multi-collision braking

Brake disc wiping

Anti-slip regulation

Front dual airbags

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Rear parking sensors

Hill Start Assist Front side airbags

Curtain airbags

