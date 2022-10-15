Volkswagen Taigun: Variant-wise feature list

HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun competes with Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Taigun recently scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Oct 2022, 14:41 PM
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Taigun has been doing quite well in the Indian market for Volkswagen. It recently participated in the Global NCAP crash test in which it scored a five-star rating. Volkswagen is using the MQB-A0-IN platform for the Taigun, despite being a low-cost version of the global MQB-A0 platform, Taigun's crash test rating is above most of the competitors. The price of Taigun starts at 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen offers Taigun in five variants. The Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants are offered with the 1.0 TSI engine whereas the 1.5 TSI gets GT and GT Plus variants. Here is a variant-wise feature list of the Volkswagen Taigun.

 ComfortlineHighlineToplineGTGT Plus
Exterior
  • Front diffuser
  • LED DRLs
  • Black roof rails
  • LED tail lamps
  • Rear diffuser
  • Silver roof rails
  • R16 'Belmont' Alloy wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • LED headlamps
  • Chrome door handles
  • R17 'Cassino' Alloy wheels
  • GT branding
  • R16 'Belmont' Alloy wheels
  • LED tail lamps
  •  
  • R17 'Manila' Alloy wheels
  • LED headlamps
  • 3D Chrome step grille Front diffuser Silver paint
Interior
  • Dual-tone interior
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Front center armrest, with storage
  • Amur Grey Satin and Glossy Black décor insert
  • Chrome accents around AC vents
  • Rear armrest with cupholders
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Rave Glossy and Trama Pattern décor inserts
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leatherette upholstery with red stitching
  • Leather armrest
  • Premium dual-tone interior
  • Chrome accents around AC vents
  • Front center armrest
  • Rear parcel tray
 
Comfort and convenience
  • Rear AC vents
  • Dead pedal
  • 12V accessory socket
  • Multi-Function steering wheel
  • Electrically adjustable door mirrors
  • 60:40 foldablable rear seats
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Driver side window auto up/down with pinch guard
  • USB sockets
  • cooled glovebox
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Push button to start/stop engine
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Rear AC vents
  • Dead pedal
  • 12V accessory socket
  • Multi-Function steering wheel
  • Electrically adjustable door mirrors
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Push button to start/stop engine
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
Features
  • Ambient light pack
  • White ambient lights
  • Static cornering lights
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Valet mode
  • Wireless charger
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • MyVolkswagen Connect
  • Automatic climate control
  • Electric sunroof
  • Red ambient lighting
  • Static cornering lights
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Valet mode
  • Wireless charger
  • MyVolkswagen Connect
  • Automatic climate control
  • Electric sunroof
  • Digital instrument cluster
Infotainment system
  • 17.78 cm Touchscreen
  • 6 speakers
  • Bluetooth, FM/AM, USB
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 25.65 cm Touchscreen with apps
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Safety
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • ABS with EBD
  • Multi-collision braking
  • Brake disc wiping
  • Anti-slip regulation
  • Front dual airbags
  • Tyre pressure deflation warning
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Hill start assist with AT only
  • Rear parking camera
  • Front side airbags
  • Curtain airbags
  • Hill start assist
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • ABS with EBD
  • Multi-collision braking
  • Brake disc wiping
  • Anti-slip regulation
  • Front dual airbags
  • Tyre pressure deflation warning
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Front side airbags
  • Curtain airbags
