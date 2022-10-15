Volkswagen Taigun: Variant-wise feature list
Volkswagen Taigun competes with Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Taigun recently scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
There are five exterior colour options on offer on the Volkswagen Taigun.
The Taigun has been doing quite well in the Indian market for Volkswagen. It recently participated in the Global NCAP crash test in which it scored a five-star rating. Volkswagen is using the MQB-A0-IN platform for the Taigun, despite being a low-cost version of the global MQB-A0 platform, Taigun's crash test rating is above most of the competitors. The price of Taigun starts at ₹11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen offers Taigun in five variants. The Comfortline, Highline and Topline variants are offered with the 1.0 TSI engine whereas the 1.5 TSI gets GT and GT Plus variants. Here is a variant-wise feature list of the Volkswagen Taigun.
|Comfortline
|Highline
|Topline
|GT
|GT Plus
|Exterior
|Interior
|Comfort and convenience
|Features
|Infotainment system
|Safety
First Published Date: 15 Oct 2022, 14:41 PM IST
