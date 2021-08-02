Volkswagen Taigun to Mahindra XUV700: Seven upcoming cars this festive season

As the festive season advances, carmakers in India are gearing up for several launches in the coming months. While dates for some of these cars are already announced, others are expected to finalise the launch dates soon.

Here is a quick look at the range of new cars to choose from ahead of the festive season.

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG will be launched on August 4. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@TataMotors_Cars)

Tata Motors is all set to drive in the new Tiago NRG, the second generation of the sporty version of its popular hatchback, on August 4. Tata Tiago NRG will receive several changes on the inside, as well as outside, as the carmaker is expected to load in more features in the car. Teasers have revealed a new exterior colour, a new set of 14-inch alloy wheels, all black interiors with sporty seats in the new generation Tiago NRG. It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 84 hp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Tata Tiago NRG is expected to be priced around ₹6.50 lakh to ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi RS 5 Coupe

Audi RS 5 Coupe would be introduced in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Audi is all set to launch the 2021 RS 5 Coupe on August 9, days after it drove in the S5 Sportback to India. Audi RS 5 Coupe will be brought to India through the CBU route and is expected to be priced at around ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom). It is likely to get matrix LED lighting technology, LED taillights, 40 mm larger wheel arches which will house 19-inch wheels, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and more. Audi may share the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that powers the standard version of the RS 5. The engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, is capable of churning out 444 bhp of power and 600 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is likely to launch Taigun SUV to rival Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen is also likely to launch its first compact SUV Taigun in India this month. The SUV was unveiled earlier this year, and is based on the same platform like Skoda Kushaq SUV. Taigun is considered to be a sibling rival to Skoda Kushaq given that both SUVs share a lot of similarity. However, expect Taigun to be slightly more premium with features like panoramic sunroof, something absent in Skoda's SUV. Taigun will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. While the power ranges between 113 hp to 148 hp, the maximum torque output will be between 175 Nm and 250 Nm of torque. There will be three gearboxes to choose from - a six-speed manual, a 6-speed torque convertor automatic and an optional 7-speed DSG automatic. Volkswagen is likely to price Taigun SUV somewhere around the ₹10.50 lakh to ₹17 lakh (ex showroom) bracket. Besides Skoda Kushaq, Taigun will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

Honda Amaze facelift

Honda Amaze facelift is reportedly set for launch on August 17.

Honda's popular sub-compact sedan Amaze is all set for a facelift ahead of the festive season. The carmaker is reportedly going to launch the Amaze facelift on August 17. The new Amaze is likely to get some minor cosmetic changes on the outside, and some more features inside the cabin. It is likely to continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Both engines are likely to remain mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT transmission unit. Honda Amaze is currently priced in the range of ₹6.20 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex showroom). Honda Amaze was first launched in India eight years ago. It rivals some of the other small sedans in its category like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Force Gurkha

The Standard Gurkha unveiled by Force Motor as competition to Mahindra Thar.

Force Motors is all set to launch the new generation Gurkha off-road SUV by September this year. Force Gurkha SUV will take on rivals like Mahindra Thar in the niche segment. The SUV in its new generation was showcased during the Auto Expo last year. The Gurkha showcased at the event showed the SUV has undergone a major upgrade as far as design is concerned. On the inside, expect an all-black dashboard, a new touchscreen system, circular air vents with black surrounds, a three-spoke steering wheel, captain seats for the second row and side-facing jump seats at the rear. Force Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 89 bhp of maximum power. It will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system, independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

Mahindra XUV700

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be officially revealed in India later in 2021.

Mahindra is also likely to unveil the new generation XUV700 later this month, ahead of its official launch later this year. The look of the SUV, which has already been leaked online, hints that it will carry some similarities with outgoing XUV500 model. Mahindra promises a host of new segment-first features in the SUV. It will have Auto Booster Headlamp, Smart Pop-up Handles, Driver Attention Monitor and widest-in-segment roof. On the inside, XUV700 will offer dual-tone interior colour theme, body-hugging seats with adjustable headrests, horizontally positioned air con vents, push-button start, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, rotary dials, huge central armrest and a cooled glovebox. 2021 XUV700 will rival the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

2020 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX BS 6

Maruti has been quiet for a while for sometime as far as launching new or upgraded models are concerned. However, it is expected that India's largest carmaker will drive in the new generation Celerio hatchback soon. The launch is expected to take place ahead of the festive season. The new Celerio has already been spotted a number of times testing, even without camouflage, in recent times. It is likely to be based on Maruti's Heartect platform and powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit capable of producing 83 hp of power.