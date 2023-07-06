Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Taigun receives 5-star rating in Latin NCAP crash test

The Taigun has been a successful product for Volkswagen. It was part of the manufacturer's INDIA 2.0 strategy which also included products like the Virtus and Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. All these vehicles have scored 5-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash test and now the Taigun has scored the same rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM
Volkswagen Taigun received a 5-star rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.
First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun Crash tests
