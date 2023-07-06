Volkswagen Taigun receives 5-star rating in Latin NCAP crash test

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Taigun has been a successful product for Volkswagen. It was part of the manufacturer's INDIA 2.0 strategy which also included products like the Virtus and Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. All these vehicles have scored 5-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash test and now the Taigun has scored the same rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.