Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: How they stand against each other

Volkswagen has updated the Taigun with a facelift recently, with a host of makeovers on the exterior and inside the cabin. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift , with its updated styling and features, goes head-to-head with the Hyundai Creta, which is not only the strongest contender against the German SUV but also the bestselling SUV in India.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, locks horns with the segment's strongest contender and one of the bestselling cars in India, the Hyundai Creta.

With this, the compact SUV space in India, which is already an intensely competitive category, will see further heated rivalry. Volkswagen has not yet announced the pricing of the Taigun facelift, but revealed the SUV officially. On the other hand, the latest iteration of the Hyundai Creta has been on sale for quite some time.

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift focuses on its turbocharged petrol engine lineup and driving appeal. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta offers a wider range of powertrains, along with a more feature-rich cabin.

Here’s a closer look at how the two SUVs, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift and the Hyundai Creta, stand against each other.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension comparison Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,330 mm - 109 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,790 mm - 30 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,635 mm - 23 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,610 mm + 41 mm

The Hyundai Creta is larger, wider and taller than the Volkswagen Taigun, which gives it a slightly bigger road presence. However, the latter comes with a longer wheelbase, translating into better cabin space.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Safety

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Safety feature comparison Volkswagen Taigun facelift Hyundai Creta Airbags 6 6 EPB with auto-hold No Yes All-wheel disc brakes Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Yes Yes Rain sensing wipers Yes Yes Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear 360-degree Camera No Yes ADAS No Yes

Both the SUVs come well-equipped in terms of safety features. However, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift lacks some key features like electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera and ADAS suite, which are available in the Hyundai Creta.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain comparison Volkswagen Taigun facelift Hyundai Creta Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 113 bhp 148 bhp 113 bhp 158 bhp 114 bhp Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Hyundai Creta offers a wider range of powertrains, including both petrol and diesel, while the Taigun is available only with petrol engine choices.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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