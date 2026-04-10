Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Variant-wise features list in detail

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was officially unveiled on April 9, bringing a subtle yet noticeable design refresh, more features, and added safety tech. While prices are yet to be announced, the updated SUV continues with the same turbo-petrol engines but introduces new lighting elements, a larger digital interface, and driver assistance features. Here’s a clean breakdown of what the new Taigun offers with each variant:

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Comfortline

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT

The entry-level variant retains a strong safety foundation but keeps features basic. It is aimed at buyers prioritising essentials over technology.

7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wired connectivity and 6 speakers

Touch climate controls

Multifunction steering

Body coloured ORVMs with LED indicators and electronic adjustment

TAIGUN lettering on tailgate in chrome

Black functional roof rails

Chrome strips on the front bumper

Dual-tone interior

Chrome accent on the air vent slider

Engine idle start/stop

All-weather lights with static cornering lights

Auto-levelling headlight

Infinity LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators

6 airbags,

ESC, ABS with EBD

Electronic differential lock

Tire deflation warning

ISOFIX mounts, hill hold control

LED headlamps and DRLs

Manual AC, all four power windows

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper, washer, and defogger

Fabric upholstery

16-inch steel wheels with covers

(Also read: Next-gen Volkswagen Golf previewed ahead of 2028 debut with EV and hybrid options)

Highline

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

This is where the Taigun starts feeling more modern, adding key convenience and infotainment upgrades over the base trim.

Everything in Comfortline, plus:

10-inch touchscreen infotainment with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-inch digital cockpit

Cruise control

Rear parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic climate control

Electrically folding ORVMs

16-inch alloy wheels

Paddle shifters (with AT)

Voice assistant

Highline Plus

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

Everything in Highline, plus:

Welcome and goodbye tail-lamp animation

(Also read: Volkswagen ID.Cross key specifications revealed ahead of launch in mid 2026)

Topline

Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

The Topline variant introduces premium features.

Everything in Highline Plus, plus:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with Active Info Display

Illuminated front grille with light band

Illuminated front and rear logos

Electric sunroof

Leatherette upholstery

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Ambient lighting

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.

GT Line

Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

This trim focuses on a sportier identity, being the entry point for the more powerful 1.5 TSI.

Everything in Highline Plus, plus:

GT badging on exterior

Red accents on grille and doors

Black-themed exterior highlights

Sportier interior detailing

Glossy black strips on the front bumper

Fabric seats with London Grey stitching

GT Plus Chrome

Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG

The variant that offers most of the features with a GT badge and a slight discount over the top spec trim.

Everything in Topline, plus:

GT Lettering on doors in Red

Leatherette seat upholstery with red piping accents

GT embroidery on front seats in Red

Red rear disc brakes

(Also read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line reaches dealerships)

GT Plus Sport

Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG

The range-topping variant combines performance with the most comprehensive feature list in the lineup.

Everything in GT Plus Chrome, plus:

Soul Black leatherette seats with red piping and stitching

No ventilated front seats

Engine and safety overview

The Taigun facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI produces around 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO delivers about 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an 8-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox, depending on the variant.

Safety remains a strong focus, with up to six airbags, ESC, hill hold control, and multiple driver assistance features available across variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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