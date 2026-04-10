Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Variant-wise features list in detail

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The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was officially unveiled on April 9, bringing a subtle yet noticeable design refresh, more features, and added safety tech. While prices are yet to be announced, the updated SUV continues with the same turbo-petrol engines but introduces new lighting elements, a larger digital interface, and driver assistance features. Here’s a clean breakdown of what the new Taigun offers with each variant:
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT
The entry-level variant retains a strong safety foundation but keeps features basic. It is aimed at buyers prioritising essentials over technology.
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Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
This is where the Taigun starts feeling more modern, adding key convenience and infotainment upgrades over the base trim.
Everything in Comfortline, plus:
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
Everything in Highline, plus:
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Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
The Topline variant introduces premium features.
Everything in Highline Plus, plus:
Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
This trim focuses on a sportier identity, being the entry point for the more powerful 1.5 TSI.
Everything in Highline Plus, plus:
Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG
The variant that offers most of the features with a GT badge and a slight discount over the top spec trim.
Everything in Topline, plus:
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Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG
The range-topping variant combines performance with the most comprehensive feature list in the lineup.
Everything in GT Plus Chrome, plus:
The Taigun facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI produces around 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO delivers about 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an 8-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox, depending on the variant.
Safety remains a strong focus, with up to six airbags, ESC, hill hold control, and multiple driver assistance features available across variants.
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