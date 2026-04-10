Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Variant-wise features list in detail
- Volkswagen has previewed the Taigun facelift with updated styling, new cabin tech, ADAS additions, and 1.0L and 1.5L TSI engines.
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was officially unveiled on April 9, bringing a subtle yet noticeable design refresh, more features, and added safety tech. While prices are yet to be announced, the updated SUV continues with the same turbo-petrol engines but introduces new lighting elements, a larger digital interface, and driver assistance features. Here’s a clean breakdown of what the new Taigun offers with each variant:
Comfortline
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI MT
The entry-level variant retains a strong safety foundation but keeps features basic. It is aimed at buyers prioritising essentials over technology.
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wired connectivity and 6 speakers
- Touch climate controls
- Multifunction steering
- Body coloured ORVMs with LED indicators and electronic adjustment
- TAIGUN lettering on tailgate in chrome
- Black functional roof rails
- Chrome strips on the front bumper
- Dual-tone interior
- Chrome accent on the air vent slider
- Engine idle start/stop
- All-weather lights with static cornering lights
- Auto-levelling headlight
- Infinity LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators
- 6 airbags,
- ESC, ABS with EBD
- Electronic differential lock
- Tire deflation warning
- ISOFIX mounts, hill hold control
- LED headlamps and DRLs
- Manual AC, all four power windows
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear wiper, washer, and defogger
- Fabric upholstery
- 16-inch steel wheels with covers
(Also read: Next-gen Volkswagen Golf previewed ahead of 2028 debut with EV and hybrid options)
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Highline
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
This is where the Taigun starts feeling more modern, adding key convenience and infotainment upgrades over the base trim.
Everything in Comfortline, plus:
- 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 8-inch digital cockpit
- Cruise control
- Rear parking camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic climate control
- Electrically folding ORVMs
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Paddle shifters (with AT)
- Voice assistant
Highline Plus
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
Everything in Highline, plus:
- Welcome and goodbye tail-lamp animation
(Also read: Volkswagen ID.Cross key specifications revealed ahead of launch in mid 2026)
Topline
Powertrains: 1.0 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
The Topline variant introduces premium features.
Everything in Highline Plus, plus:
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with Active Info Display
- Illuminated front grille with light band
- Illuminated front and rear logos
- Electric sunroof
- Leatherette upholstery
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless phone charger
- Push-button start/stop
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
GT Line
Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
This trim focuses on a sportier identity, being the entry point for the more powerful 1.5 TSI.
Everything in Highline Plus, plus:
- GT badging on exterior
- Red accents on grille and doors
- Black-themed exterior highlights
- Sportier interior detailing
- Glossy black strips on the front bumper
- Fabric seats with London Grey stitching
GT Plus Chrome
Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG
The variant that offers most of the features with a GT badge and a slight discount over the top spec trim.
Everything in Topline, plus:
- GT Lettering on doors in Red
- Leatherette seat upholstery with red piping accents
- GT embroidery on front seats in Red
- Red rear disc brakes
(Also read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line reaches dealerships)
GT Plus Sport
Powertrains: 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG
The range-topping variant combines performance with the most comprehensive feature list in the lineup.
Everything in GT Plus Chrome, plus:
- Soul Black leatherette seats with red piping and stitching
- No ventilated front seats
Engine and safety overview
The Taigun facelift continues with two turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI produces around 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO delivers about 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an 8-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox, depending on the variant.
Safety remains a strong focus, with up to six airbags, ESC, hill hold control, and multiple driver assistance features available across variants.
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