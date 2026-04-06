Volkswagen Taigun facelift new teaser video released, reveals GT badge in red

Volkswagen India has teased the Taigun facelift again. The new teaser video reveals a brand new detail about the upcoming compact SUV. Earlier, the manufacturer had revealed that the Taigun facelift will debut in the market on April 9, 2026. The new teaser signals a design update for one of the brand’s key SUVs in the country.

In the new teaser, Volkswagen has showcased the new Taigun in low lighting but sporting a GT badge. The new badge gets a red colour treatment, which signals that the Tiagun will also be available in a GT trim.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Updated exterior

The new Taigun features an updated exterior design, with sharper character lines and a stronger visual stance. It is expected to have a sculpted profile emphasising width and road presence. Volkswagen describes its look as bold and dynamic, aligning with its global design philosophy.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Position in lineup

The upcoming Taigun will be Volkswagen India's second SUV launch in 2026, highlighting the company’s ongoing emphasis on the SUV segment as a key part of its growth strategy.

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Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Features

While full specs are not yet available, the company has indicated that the updated model will include segment-specific technology aimed at enhancing the in-cabin experience and overall usability for buyers.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: What to expect next

More details, including engine specs, features, and pricing, are anticipated closer to launch. The current Taigun is known for its driver-oriented dynamics, and the new model is expected to maintain that focus while incorporating visual and technological improvements.

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Earlier commenting on the launch date announcement, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, Nitin Kohli, mentioned, “The new Taigun represents a powerful evolution of everything that has made this SUV loved by enthusiasts. With bolder, more expressive design, best-in-segment technology, and thrilling performance our customers expect from Volkswagen, the new Taigun will redefine driving dynamism. Engineered locally and crafted with purpose, the new Taigun is built to inspire confidence, capability, and excitement, every single day."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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