Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Prices, specs and features

Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Volkswagen is set to announce the pricing of the Taigun facelift today, marking the first major update to its compact SUV since its debut in India in 2021. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this update is expected to bring a more contemporary design, additional technology, and improved comfort, while retaining its familiar turbo-petrol powertrains.

Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event: