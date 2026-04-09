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Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Prices, specs and features

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 09:19 am
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  • Volkswagen will update the pricing of the recently unveiled Taigun today. The facelift now comes with updated styling, added tech, and improved features, while retaining its proven turbo-petrol engines and core driving appeal.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift with updated styling and connected lighting elements, now awaits official price announcement in India.
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Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Volkswagen is set to announce the pricing of the Taigun facelift today, marking the first major update to its compact SUV since its debut in India in 2021. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this update is expected to bring a more contemporary design, additional technology, and improved comfort, while retaining its familiar turbo-petrol powertrains.

Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:

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09 Apr 2026, 09:19 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Illuminated logo and lighting tech

The updated model also gets an illuminated Volkswagen logo, along with full-width LED lighting elements. These additions bring the Taigun in line with global design trends seen on larger Volkswagen SUVs such as the Tayron R-Line.

09 Apr 2026, 09:07 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Front design highlights

At the front, the Taigun facelift features a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, and a connected light bar that spans the width of the grille, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appearance.

09 Apr 2026, 08:53 am IST

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: What has changed?

The facelifted Taigun was unveiled on April 7. It introduces a refreshed design with subtle styling tweaks and a more premium look overall. While the silhouette remains familiar, the new elements aim to give the Taigun a more modern identity.

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09 Apr 2026, 08:36 am IST

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: A quick look back

The Taigun first arrived in India in 2021, bringing Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform to the segment. Over the years, it has built a reputation for solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics, though it has faced criticism for missing out on certain features offered by rivals.

09 Apr 2026, 08:21 am IST

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Volkswagen Taigun launch today

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift price announcement. The updated SUV has already been unveiled, and today’s focus is firmly on how Volkswagen prices it in an increasingly competitive compact SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 08:21 am IST
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