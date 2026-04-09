Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Prices, specs and features

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Volkswagen Taigun facelift live launch updates: Volkswagen is set to announce the pricing of the Taigun facelift today, marking the first major update to its compact SUV since its debut in India in 2021. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this update is expected to bring a more contemporary design, additional technology, and improved comfort, while retaining its familiar turbo-petrol powertrains.
Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:
The updated model also gets an illuminated Volkswagen logo, along with full-width LED lighting elements. These additions bring the Taigun in line with global design trends seen on larger Volkswagen SUVs such as the Tayron R-Line.
At the front, the Taigun facelift features a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, and a connected light bar that spans the width of the grille, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appearance.
The facelifted Taigun was unveiled on April 7. It introduces a refreshed design with subtle styling tweaks and a more premium look overall. While the silhouette remains familiar, the new elements aim to give the Taigun a more modern identity.
The Taigun first arrived in India in 2021, bringing Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform to the segment. Over the years, it has built a reputation for solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics, though it has faced criticism for missing out on certain features offered by rivals.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift price announcement. The updated SUV has already been unveiled, and today’s focus is firmly on how Volkswagen prices it in an increasingly competitive compact SUV segment.
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