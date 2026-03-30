Volkswagen Taigun facelift launches April 9: Here’s what we expect

The Volkswagen Taigun is set to receive a mid-cycle update with a facelift slated for an April 9 unveiling. While the core mechanical package is expected to remain unchanged, the update will focus on refreshed styling, added features, and minor refinements to keep the SUV competitive in the midsize segment. Here are five key things to expect from the upcoming Taigun facelift.

1. Launch timeline and expected pricing

Volkswagen is set to take the covers off the Taigun facelift on April 9, with several test mules having been spotted on Indian roads already. In terms of pricing, the updated model is expected to carry a marginal premium over the current version, reflecting feature additions and minor mechanical and cosmetic updates, while retaining a similar variant spread. The SUV is currently listed on our shores at

2. Exterior design updates

The facelift is not going to be a complete redesign, but will bring noticeable styling changes to renew the model’s appeal in its segment. It is expected to carry a slimmer grille flanked by sleeker LED headlamps and revised front and rear bumpers. Like the facelifted Skoda Kushaq, the new Taigun is also expected to carry a connected LED strip across its front grille as well as a wraparound LED taillamp. While the overall dimensions and silhouette of the SUV will remain unchanged, new alloy designs are on the board.

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3. Interior and feature upgrades

The Taigun facelift cabin is expected to feature an updated digital instrument cluster and an enhanced infotainment system with Google AI integration

The Taigun facelift will likely retain its overall cabin layout with updates to materials and colour schemes. The existing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital cluster are expected to be carried over with improved software and updated UI.

Variants higher up in the range could see added features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. Existing amenities such as cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming IRVM will be carried over.

4. Powertrain and transmission changes

Since this is a facelift, the new Taigun will retain its current turbo-petrol engine lineup. The 1.0-litre TSI unit, producing 115 PS and 178 Nm, will continue to be offered with a manual gearbox, but the six-speed torque converter could be updated to an 8-speed unit, similar to the Czech stablemate.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine, which produces 150 PS and 250 Nm, will continue unchanged with the 7-speed DCT. Changes to the platform or suspension setup are not likely.

5. Segment positioning and rivals

Volkswagen Taigun

Once launched, the updated Taigun will continue to compete in the midsize SUV segment. Key rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The facelift is expected to help the Taigun maintain relevance in a segment that has seen frequent updates and new feature introductions from competitors.

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