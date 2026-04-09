Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Prices, specs and features

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen is set to announce the pricing of the Taigun facelift today, marking the first major update to its compact SUV since its debut in India in 2021. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this update is expected to bring a more contemporary design, additional technology, and improved comfort, while retaining its familiar turbo-petrol powertrains.
Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:
The carmaker is offering a 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the facelifted Taigun. The SUV also gets up to four years of roadside assistance and first three free services.
The Volkswagen Taigun Facelift is now being offered in 9 colour options with two new schemes. The new schemes are named Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey. Other colour options remain the same as offered earlier.
Volkswagen has not revealed the pricing of the Taigun today. The carmaker is expected to be launching the SUV in this quarter. The SUV is expected to be priced from ₹11 lakh - ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with a top-notch five-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both adult and child occupants. It has over 40 safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brakes, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, etc.
The Taigun facelift comes with a panoramic sunroof for a sense of openness, while occupants are further treated to Smart Touch Climatronic AC. The driver and front passenger benefit from 6-way electrically adjustable seats with ventilation, and there is a rear windshield wiper with intermittent control.
The new Taigun will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and an integrated AI-powered voice assistant. The driver is further treated to a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV will have 6 distinct upholstery themes on offer
The Taigun’s journey began as a concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It previewed Volkswagen’s intent to develop a compact SUV tailored specifically for India, built on a localised platform to balance cost, performance, and durability.
Volkswagen India has commenced the launch event for the much-awaited Taigun facelift. Brand Director Nitin Kohli sets the stage, stating the company's goal for 2026 is to establish aspiration, premiumness, and engaging customer experiences
At the front, the Taigun facelift features a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, and a connected light bar that spans the width of the grille, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appearance.
The facelifted Taigun was unveiled on April 7. It introduces a refreshed design with subtle styling tweaks and a more premium look overall. While the silhouette remains familiar, the new elements aim to give the Taigun a more modern identity.
The Taigun first arrived in India in 2021, bringing Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform to the segment. Over the years, it has built a reputation for solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics, though it has faced criticism for missing out on certain features offered by rivals.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift price announcement. The updated SUV has already been unveiled, and today’s focus is firmly on how Volkswagen prices it in an increasingly competitive compact SUV segment.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.