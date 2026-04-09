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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Prices, specs and features

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 13:08 pm
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  • Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen will update the pricing of the recently unveiled Taigun today. The facelift now comes with updated styling, added tech, and improved features, while retaining its proven turbo-petrol engines and core driving appeal.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen Taigun facelift with updated styling and connected lighting elements, now awaits official price announcement in India.
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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen is set to announce the pricing of the Taigun facelift today, marking the first major update to its compact SUV since its debut in India in 2021. With rivals raising the bar in features and cabin experience, this update is expected to bring a more contemporary design, additional technology, and improved comfort, while retaining its familiar turbo-petrol powertrains.

Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:

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09 Apr 2026, 01:08 pm IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Warranty and service

The carmaker is offering a 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the facelifted Taigun. The SUV also gets up to four years of roadside assistance and first three free services.

09 Apr 2026, 12:47 pm IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: New colour options unveiled

The Volkswagen Taigun Facelift is now being offered in 9 colour options with two new schemes. The new schemes are named Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey. Other colour options remain the same as offered earlier.

09 Apr 2026, 12:30 pm IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price announcement soon

Volkswagen has not revealed the pricing of the Taigun today. The carmaker is expected to be launching the SUV in this quarter. The SUV is expected to be priced from 11 lakh - 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

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09 Apr 2026, 12:08 pm IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Safety features

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with a top-notch five-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both adult and child occupants. It has over 40 safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brakes, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, etc.

09 Apr 2026, 11:57 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Creature comforts and amenities

The Taigun facelift comes with a panoramic sunroof for a sense of openness, while occupants are further treated to Smart Touch Climatronic AC. The driver and front passenger benefit from 6-way electrically adjustable seats with ventilation, and there is a rear windshield wiper with intermittent control.

09 Apr 2026, 11:49 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: What's new?

The new Taigun will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and an integrated AI-powered voice assistant. The driver is further treated to a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV will have 6 distinct upholstery themes on offer

09 Apr 2026, 11:44 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: From concept to reality

The Taigun’s journey began as a concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It previewed Volkswagen’s intent to develop a compact SUV tailored specifically for India, built on a localised platform to balance cost, performance, and durability.

09 Apr 2026, 11:38 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Event commences, Volkswagen welcomes media delegates

Volkswagen India has commenced the launch event for the much-awaited Taigun facelift. Brand Director Nitin Kohli sets the stage, stating the company's goal for 2026 is to establish aspiration, premiumness, and engaging customer experiences

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift launch event is underway
09 Apr 2026, 11:29 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Front design highlights

At the front, the Taigun facelift features a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, and a connected light bar that spans the width of the grille, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appearance.

09 Apr 2026, 11:21 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: What has changed?

The facelifted Taigun was unveiled on April 7. It introduces a refreshed design with subtle styling tweaks and a more premium look overall. While the silhouette remains familiar, the new elements aim to give the Taigun a more modern identity.

09 Apr 2026, 11:10 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: A quick look back

The Taigun first arrived in India in 2021, bringing Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform to the segment. Over the years, it has built a reputation for solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics, though it has faced criticism for missing out on certain features offered by rivals.

09 Apr 2026, 10:58 am IST

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen Taigun launch today

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift price announcement. The updated SUV has already been unveiled, and today’s focus is firmly on how Volkswagen prices it in an increasingly competitive compact SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 10:58 am IST
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