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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 30,000

Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets a price hike of up to 30,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 06 Nov 2026, 10:30 am
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Volkswagen has increased Taigun facelift prices by up to 30,000. The SUV retains its existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options without mechanical changes

Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets a price hike of up to ₹30,000
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German automaker Volkswagen has recently revised the prices of the facelifted Taigun, shortly after releasing the first teaser of the facelifted Virtus, marking the first price hike for the compact SUV following its mid-life update, with select variants becoming more expensive by up to 30,000.

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Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Variant-wise Price Hike

The Highline 1.0 MT and Highline 1.0 AT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift have received the steepest revision of 30,000 each. The Highline 1.0 MT now boasts a price tag of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Highline 1.0 AT boasts a price tag of 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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In addition, the Topline 1.0L MT as well as the AT variant have received a price hike of 22,000 and 20,400, respectively. The former now boasts a price tag of 16.21 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 17.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker has hiked the prices of the 1.5L variants as well, with both the range-topping GT Plus Chrome DSG variant and the GT Plus Sport 1.5 DSG variant witnessing a hike in price by 17,000. The former boasts a price tag of 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of 19.46 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). All other variants apart from the base Comfortline 1.0 MT variant have received a uniform price hike of 12,000. The base variant continues at its previous price of 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine Specs

There are no mechanical changes made in the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with the compact SUV employing a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

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First Published Date: 06 Nov 2026, 10:30 am IST
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