Volkswagen T-Roc gets a makeover, receives design and feature updates

Volkswagen has updated one of its most popular models T-Roc, in the international market. The updated iteration of Volkswagen T-Roc looks to have drawn inspiration from the Volkswagen Tiguan and donned the dimensions of Volkswagen Golf. It has received a significant makeover on the design, dimension and feature front.

Volkswagen T-Roc: How has design changed?

The updated Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the stance of its predecessor. It gets a front fascia that looks much more contemporary now, with a sleeker look. It gets a new design for the headlamps that are connected by a full-width LED strip. Another highlight of the front profile is the illuminated brand logo. Other design updates include sporty bumper intakes and a subtle skid plate, revamped LED taillight design connected by a sleek light bar. It runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. The bodywork of the T-Roc has been slightly reshaped to make it more aerodynamic. Dimensionally, the SUV now measures 4,373 mm in length, 122 mm longer than before. The wheelbase has also increased by 28 mm to 2,631 mm, ensuring more space in the cabin. This makes the T-Roc slightly smaller than the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Volkswagen T-Roc: Interior has also been revamped

Inside the cabin, the dashboard of the Volkswagen T-Roc has received a major update. It now comes with a fabric finish instead of the hard plastics. Besides that, the entire cabin now sports high-quality materials and perforated leatherette surfaces. The German auto giant claims that around 20 per cent of the plastics used in the interior are sourced from recycled materials. Some other upgrades include a 14-way electrically adjustable seat with massaging function, a Harman Kardon audio system, etc.

Volkswagen T-Roc: What powers it?

The Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the automaker's MQB Evo architecture. There are two mild-hybrid variants of the 1.5-litre eTSI engine. The base engine churns out 112 bhp power and 220 Nm torque, while the more powerful variant produces 145 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Also, there is a 48V system that can temporarily provide an additional 18 bhp of power.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: