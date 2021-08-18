Volkswagen starts production of Taigun SUV, available for booking

Volkswagen India on Wednesday has announced the start of production for its upcoming Taigun SUV. The German automaker has also opened bookings for the SUV. The automaker is manufacturing the Taigun SUV at its Chakan manufacturing plane near Pune in Maharashtra.

Deliveries of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV will commence in September this year. The car brand says that Taigun SUV is available for booking across the VW dealerships and online portal as well.

The Taigun SUV comes as part of the German car marquee's ambitious India 2.0 plan. Under this strategy, VW focuses on becoming a major affordable premium car brand in the country.

The SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform, a derivative of the famous MQB architecture and specially developed for the Indian market. Volkswagen claims the Taigun SUV has been developed in line with the brand's other contemporary SUVs.

The car gets a sharp look across the exterior. Inside the cabin too, it sports a wide range of features and a sporty premium vibe. The digital cockpit and infotainment system is the biggest attraction inside the cabin of this SUV.

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two TSI petrol engine options. There will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor and a 1.5-litre petrol unit as well. The smaller engine will be available with a manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit will be there as an option. The larger 1.5-litre motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., said that the Taigun retains the German engineering prowess while achieving a localization level of up to 95%. "The Taigun has been designed to meet the needs of the discerning Indian customer and will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment," he further added.